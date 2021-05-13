Commentary: Update on San Diego County and COVID-19

For the last 14 months, like many around the country, the Board of Supervisors has held their meetings on Zoom.

Prior to COVID-19, like many I’d never heard of Zoom, now I wonder how did we ever function without it?

At the time of writing this, over 87% of the population in San Diego has received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 64% are fully vaccinated. The County is expanding its vaccine efforts making it easier for businesses and community organizations to host mobile vaccination events at their place of business.

Businesses can fill out an online request for a mobile vaccination team to come to their worksite. Visit the County of San Diego website and you’ll see all of the information.

With more and more San Diegans getting vaccinated, life is beginning to return to normal. At our next Board of Supervisors meeting, a limited number of people will be allowed to attend and make comments in person at the County Administration Center. All safety protocols must be followed and if you’re unable to make it in-person, you can also continue to join the meeting virtually.

It will be great to finally return back to the County Administration Center and have some sense of normalcy. Over the last 14 months, we’ve learned to adapt and work, even from our home, but I look forward to getting back and seeing people in-person!