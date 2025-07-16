Commentary: Skilled hands driving smart tech

By Danielle Skinner

There is a growing understanding that national leadership in AI will help protect the U.S. against threats from foreign adversaries in the global tech race.

However, this competitive edge depends not only on advanced software, but also on a workforce capable of building and maintaining the equipment and infrastructure behind emerging technologies.

If California wants to contribute meaningfully to America’s technological leadership, it must realign its education priorities to meet the demands of a modern, innovation-driven economy.

The rapid acceleration of AI development leaves little time for delay. Nations around the world are racing to build the talent pipelines and technical infrastructure needed to dominate this next frontier of innovation.

China has launched more than 2,300 academic programs focused on artificial intelligence and is projected to produce 27.5 million more science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates than the U.S. over the next decade.

This investment has helped China grow its share of global manufacturing from under 9% to nearly 30% today.

California’s education system has yet to respond with the urgency that today’s workforce demands.

Despite persistently low graduation and job placement rates, the state continues to prioritize the traditional four-year college pathway.

At California State University campuses, fewer than 20,000 of the 65,000 freshmen who enrolled in 2022 are projected to graduate on time.

Many campuses continue to fall short of their own 40% graduation rate goals — a figure that would not meet the 70% graduation rate required for vocational and trade schools to maintain accreditation in California.

Yet, while career education programs are held to a higher standard, they are too often overlooked as a legitimate and powerful alternative for post-secondary success.

Manufacturers in the U.S. increasingly face a difficult decision.

Without a strong domestic pipeline of skilled workers, companies must rely on foreign-made technology or relocate operations abroad. Both choices weaken American supply chains and increase dependence on geopolitical rivals.

California’s education policy must shift toward solutions that respond to this economic and national security challenge.

Career training programs that emphasize industry-relevant skills have already demonstrated success in the state.

One example is Machinist Career College in Ontario, which offers a five-month Precision Machinist Apprenticeship program resulting in three industry-recognized certifications.

The program maintains a 92% graduation rate, and within 30 days, 84% of graduates begin full-time employment in precision manufacturing roles.

These roles include operating advanced equipment, interpreting engineering drawings and meeting the technical standards of modern production environments.

California must recognize the urgent need to realign education funding and policy with workforce realities.

Advanced technology, national competitiveness and economic opportunity all depend on a pipeline of workers who possess tangible, technical skills.

Education systems should be designed to prepare students for roles that support innovation, not just award degrees that may not lead to employment.

The future of American manufacturing, artificial intelligence and infrastructure relies on individuals who can design, build and maintain the tools that drive progress.

California’s leaders have an opportunity to strengthen the economy and reduce dependence on foreign nations by investing in what works and rethinking how educational success is measured.

Danielle Skinner is a Valley Center resident and the founder and president of 4th Watch Educational Services, a nonprofit career education provider.