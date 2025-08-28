Commentary: Sanderling Waldorf’s journey of music, culture, theatre

Our school, Sanderling Waldorf, is a unique society with a very creative learning approach. It goes from kindergarten through 8th grade, with a noteworthy curriculum for each class.

During our journey to high school, we learn a variety of topics, such as history throughout the ages, from the Jurassic period all the way to current events. Mythology from around the world is also taught, for example, through Norse, Greek and Egyptian stories.

We learn about many types of cultures and hold festivals to honor them, such as Diwali, Oktoberfest and Día de los Muertos. Some of these festivals correspond with the German and Spanish languages, which we have been learning since the 1st grade.

Both of our language teachers come from their respective countries, making the lessons even more authentic. Since 3rd grade, our students have learned to play a classical string instrument, such as the violin, viola, cello, or bass, as well as pentatonic flutes and recorders in the younger grades.

Kindergarten through 8th grade enact a play once a year centered on their current curriculum. These begin with classic fairy tales and evolve into complex stories, such as the tale of Noah’s Ark or the story of Osiris, and eventually develop into original plays, including Shakespeare’s classics like “Romeo and Juliet.”

As the students grow older and their skills develop, they finish their educational journey with a spectacular theater performance complete with music, dancing and incredible acting. It really is a marvelous journey.

Though most plays are pre-written scripts by professionals, this year we decided to expand our horizons by writing our own script about the life of Leonardo da Vinci and the theft of the Mona Lisa from the Louvre in 1911. We designed the stage set, worked on our costumes and props, sketched numerous Leonardo da Vinci inventions, and performed it for all the students and our parents with great success.

This is why our school is so special: Creativity is the bedrock of our school, and we take pride in having such a strong community.

