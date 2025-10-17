Encinitas to replace neon lights in gateway sign with LED system

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council is moving forward with plans to replace the historic downtown gateway sign’s neon lights with an energy-efficient LED system and perform long-overdue maintenance on a landmark that welcomes visitors and residents downtown.

On Wednesday, the council awarded a four-year contract to YESCO LLC for the project, with a total agreement not to exceed $253,785.

The project, located at 485 S. Coast Highway 101, will replace the aging neon system with modern LED lighting and new aluminum letters spelling “ENCINITAS.” According to city staff, the existing letters are significantly corroded, and refurbishing them would cost more and last fewer years than replacement.

YESCO, the lone bidder meeting the city’s standards, estimated the letter replacement at $47,573 and the LED conversion at $123,431. City officials said the new lighting will reduce energy use, cut maintenance costs, and extend the sign’s lifespan by an estimated 14 years.

As part of the approval, the council also agreed to appropriate $205,205 from the city’s streets maintenance operating budget to fund the project. Annual maintenance costs of about $28,800 are projected for fiscal years 2026-27 through 2028-30.

The gateway sign, a replica of the original from the 1920s, has become a historical symbol of Encinitas. While it has received occasional cleanings and minor repairs, the structure, installed in 2001, has not undergone major maintenance in more than a decade, city staff said.

Public Works staff said the update aligns with the Climate Action Plan by improving energy efficiency and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

At least one resident opposed the upgrade.

“Leave the Encinitas Gateway Sign alone. It is fine just the way it is,” resident Marie Dardarian wrote in a letter to the council. “We do not need LED lights in our city. Do your research on all of the negative uses for LED lights.”

The new agreement with YESCO begins this month.