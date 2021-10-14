Commentary: EcoFest 2021 – Back and building for the future

Sunday, September 26, Encinitas celebrated its 12th EcoFest (or Encinitas Environment Day or EEDay) environmental fair! This year, the event returned to Cottonwood Creek Park, the city’s orchid-winning environmentally sound park.

There were local government agencies, activist organizations, and businesses who shared what they are doing — and what citizens can do — to make this a healthier place to live for us and our children and grandchildren.

Also, there was music, food, beverages, and plenty of activities to engage these children to help them learn what sustainable environmentalism is all about.

This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of Sandy Atkinson whose lifelong dedication to civil rights and environmental sustainability was instrumental not only to the success of many EcoFests but also to its very existence.

We also remember Robert T. Nanninga. Encinitas Environment Day was his brainchild. He envisioned an event that was local in focus and global in effect by uniting government, NGOs, and businesses to make environmentalism a sustainable lifetime exercise for everyone.

I would like to thank the core group of volunteers without whose help this event would not have been possible.

Kim-Ashleigh Mostert-Freiberg, Lia Strell, Kristine Schindler, Julie Morisot, Sherry Yardley, Crystal Najera, Amelie Catheline, Laura Stadler, Encinitas Parks & Rec, Encinitas Sustainability, and many others, including the resilient and generous local businesses that were integral to making this event something that Encinitas can be proud of.

Thank you to sponsors such as EDCO, SDGE, San Diego Community Power, and Leichtag for their ongoing support these many years. And, thank you to the City of Encinitas – those in City Hall as well as everyone who attended and made this a truly inspiring community event.

We overcame many obstacles and adversity to bring EcoFest 2021 to the community. As a result, we are inspired and reinvigorated. We are already looking forward to bringing everyone together again next year and continuing to build on the momentum created by this year’s event.

See you next year!

Thank you,

John Gjata, Chair, EcoFest