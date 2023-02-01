Commentary: Celebrating Black History Month

February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate the vast number of achievements and contributions the Black community has made, and examine the innumerable challenges they have endured, overcome, and continue to face today.

I am especially pleased to have recently participated in the swearing-in ceremonies for two outstanding Black leaders and friends, both of whom made history: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the first Black woman to lead the nation’s second largest city, and Dr. Shirley Weber, the first Black person elected as California’s Secretary of State.

While we have a long way to go to reach racial parity in office, these leaders and many others are helping to close that critical gap and ensure the diverse experiences and needs of the Black community are represented and respected.

Do you qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit?

W-2s and other tax forms have been mailed out, and the tax season now begins in earnest for most folks. It’s time to share information about the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), an incredible cash refund program that puts real money back in people’s pockets.

In recent years, over $200 million CalEITC tax credits have been extended to qualifying San Diegans.

One of my proudest achievements while serving as Speaker of the Assembly was establishing this vital program, and I’m heartened by that success and want to make sure everyone who is eligible benefits from it!

The first step to see if you can get this tax credit is to visit https://www.caleitc4me.org.

You can also find free tax prep help on the same site. Finally, to claim the credit, make sure to file a state tax return, even if you don’t owe anything.

People who qualify for the CalEITC and have a child under 6 may also qualify for the Young Child Tax Credit — extra reason to visit CalEITC4me.org today and learn more.

Women of the district nominations now open

In honor of Women’s History Month every March, the California Legislature honors some of the outstanding women who live and work in our communities as part of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus “Woman of the Year” celebration. Last year in District 39, we went a step further and asked you to nominate local women for their contributions.

The response was incredible, and we were able to celebrate our Woman of the Year as well as twenty-five Women of the District.

California’s 39th Senate District is home to so many remarkable women who serve our communities, organizations, businesses, students and nonprofits.

Once again, we are requesting your nominations to highlight them!

All we ask is that the nominees have a strong connection to the 39th Senate District, a good track-record of involvement in the community, and that nominations help reflect our district’s amazing diversity.

I’m looking forward to reading about all the women who make our community shine.

Please submit your nominations online at https://sd39.senate.ca.gov/2023/women-year-nomination by Friday, Feb. 10.

State Sen. Toni G. Atkins represents District 39 in San Diego County and is president pro tem of the California Senate.