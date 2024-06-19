Commentary: A moment to savor

By Teresa Acosta

After the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, the White House lit up in the bright colors of the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Noting the powerful symbolism of progress towards equality, President Barack Obama called it a “moment worth savoring.”

Throughout this June, the City of Carlsbad is flying the pride flag to honor LGBTQ Pride Month. Flying the flag is a way to show we embrace equality and respect all members of our community.

In Carlsbad — no matter who you are or who you love — you are safe, you belong, and you are valued. But this year, flying the flag in Carlsbad has special significance. It makes clear we reject recent attempts by extreme, fringe groups to turn back the clock on LGBTQ acceptance and equality.

Just last year, in 2023, when the pride flag was on the City Council agenda, anti-LGBTQ hostility reached an alarming level. Speakers at Council meetings spewed old, bigoted stereotypes and mocked LGBTQ youth for whom the flag was an important symbol of acceptance.

As it often does, the hateful, hurtful rhetoric spread. It was suggested we fly the Confederate flag and the Nazi flag in addition to the pride flag. A local school district succumbed to the pressure and refused to fly the pride flag, sparking division in our schools and anxiety among LGBTQ students and their parents.

On the Carlsbad City Council, we chose not to give in to intolerance and exclusion. I stood with a majority of the City Council to support the LGBTQ community and the vast majority of our residents, and I voted to fly the rainbow flag during Pride month. While our decision prevailed, it was troubling how close that vote was — 3-2.

Carlsbad is not alone. Anti-LGBTQ extremism is on the rise across America. Some 500 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in state legislatures last year — nearly triple the year before. Harassment and assault against the LGBTQ community are up, too.

My Mexican-American family taught me to love and support the incredible diversity in our country. As an elected leader in Carlsbad, and as the first Latina on our City Council, I am committed to ensuring diverse voices here are included and respected.

That is why this year’s Pride month in Carlsbad is so meaningful. We raised the pride flag when June kicked off, knowing full well there are still those who want to unwind equality and acceptance. And last week, I gladly read our City’s official proclamation declaring Pride month in our city, and while a fringe few still sadly criticized, we weren’t deterred or derailed.

This time around, Carlsbad’s embrace of LGBTQ equality was never in doubt at all. It’s definitely a moment to savor.

Councilwoman Teresa Acosta represents District 4 on the Carlsbad City Council.