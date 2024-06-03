Vista elected officials, residents welcome Pride Month

VISTA — Vista officials and residents welcomed the arrival of Pride Month by raising the intersectional pride flag outside the Vista Civic Center on Monday morning.

Council members Katie Melendez and Corinna Contreras, as well as other city officials and dozens of locals, attended the event.

The intersectional pride flag, also known as the progress flag, includes the recognizable colors of the rainbow in addition to black and brown stripes to recognize LGBTQ communities of color and the transgender pride colors of pink, light blue and white.

“Individuals, organizations, and our own governments have attempted to eradicate homosexual and transgender people from society due to faulty notions of difference,” said Melendez. “As we raise the Pride Flag for the month of June, may we acknowledge the courage of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people who have led in the fight for equal rights. May all citizens feel inspired by our fight for freedom.”

Contreras said she recognizes that Vista has made great strides in its recognition and acceptance of LGBTQ individuals and that it’s important to keep improving.

“Every year it is critically important, every day it is critically important, that we show not only Vistans, but the rest of San Diego County, the rest of North County, that here in Vista you belong, that you’re included, that we’re thinking of you,” said Contreras.

Max Disposti, executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center, said the pride flag is a visible reminder to LGBTQ+ residents and families that they belong in Vista.

“It gives hope to the young LGBT students on their way to school that being gay should not just be tolerated but celebrated. They can grow up to be celebrated leaders in our community,” Disposti said.

This is the city’s third year raising the pride flag during Pride Month, but the first that has included a ceremony. Melendez suggested the ceremony at the City Council’s May 28 meeting after Mayor John Franklin stated that he did not believe the city should fly the Pride flag but only the American flag.