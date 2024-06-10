Better Buzz coming to Del Mar in August

DEL MAR — The retail center along Camino Del Mar, which previously housed a popular Starbucks location, will reopen as a Better Buzz Coffee Roasters shop later this summer.

The downtown Del Mar site at 1435 Camino Del Mar Suite C was a popular gathering site for many years before Starbucks closed in late May. Representatives for Better Buzz, a San Diego-based chain with 24 other locations, said they are eager to bring their coffee to the local community when they open in August.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new location in beautiful Del Mar in August. The vibrant community and scenic surroundings make it the perfect spot for our expansion. We are excited to bring our locally roasted coffee to this charming area and look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community,” Better Buzz spokesperson Amanda Cameron said. “Let’s get buzzed, Del Mar!”

Better Buzz has expanded widely into North County in the past year, with a new location in Oceanside that opened May 24 and another in Carlsbad that opened last year. Another location is also planned to open in Vista this year at Monte Mar Street and East Vista Way, according to SanDiegoVille.

Better Buzz offers handcrafted coffee and tea drinks, as well as food items such as breakfast sandwiches, avocado toasts, acai bowls and pastries. Each menu varies slightly depending on the location.

More information about the Del Mar location will be available at betterbuzzcoffee.com.