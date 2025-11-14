Coastal Commission OKs El Camino Real Assisted Living project

SAN DIEGO — A proposed three-story, 105-unit assisted living facility is moving forward along El Camino Real near the San Dieguito River Park, following a recent approval by the California Coastal Commission.

The El Camino Real Assisted Living project is slated for an approximately 105,000 square-foot lot east of El Camino Real. The lot is owned by St. Sarkis Armenian Church, which operates a church on the neighboring northern parcel.

Harvest Evangelical Church also borders the future facility site to the west, Stallions Crossing homes to the south, and Gonzalez Canyon to the east. Cars will be able to access the facility from El Camino Real using the existing driveway that leads to St. Sarkis.

This project was submitted to the state commission for review on Nov. 5, following approval from the San Diego City Council in March. The commission chose to approve the project as part of the meeting’s consent agenda without any discussion.

It was also reviewed by several other entities over the past few years, including the Carmel Valley Planning Group and the San Diego Planning Commission.

“We’ve been working on the project entitlements for more than five years, and we’re thrilled to have finally reached this important milestone,” said Nolan Weinberg, senior vice president of development for PMB LLC, the developer for the project.

El Camino Real Assisted Living proposes a total of 87 assisted living units, primarily comprising one-bedroom units, as well as studios and two-bedroom units, along with 18 memory care units.

Plans also include communal indoor and outdoor amenities, such as a salon, dining room, fitness center, and a garden with a pool and spa.

Weinberg said these units will meet a growing demand for assisted living and memory care services in the San Diego area and nationwide.

“A combination of an aging population and a challenging development climate in recent years has limited options for older adults. This project will help allow residents to remain in their community as their care needs evolve,” Weinberg said.

Zoning for the site normally restricts building heights to 30 feet. However, it was permitted to increase to 40 feet in height because of the extra 10 feet added to each of the project setbacks, according to the commission.

The facility will also provide 57 on-site parking spaces and shuttle service to the nearby Solana Beach train station, according to project plans.

The Coastal Commission placed several conditions on the project to protect the sensitive surrounding area. These include:

– Placing an open space deed restriction on the easternmost 1.12 acres of the property

– Conducting nesting bird surveys for construction activity that overlaps with the bird breeding season,

– Implementing a pollution prevention plan to limit runoff during construction,

– Using earth-tone colors and avoiding bright colors for the building’s exterior to match the surrounding areas.

Despite the planned mitigation measures, some nearby residents have raised concerns about potential negative impacts on nearby natural areas resulting from construction and increased traffic.

Candice Bowman, who lives on Newcrest Point south of the project site, said the Friends of the San Dieguito River Valley have worked hard for years to restore the nearby lagoon and river park adjacent to the project.

“Allowing the proposed assisted living facility to be built so close to this fragile, natural land is a travesty. In addition, the nearby Gonzales Canyon wildlife corridor is already impacted by the church on the same property – and the proposed construction of other church buildings has not even begun,” Bowman said in a written comment to the commission.

The “other church buildings” refer to the additional development planned for the St. Sarkis Armenian Church property, including a 40-foot-tall multi-purpose hall, a 28-foot youth recreation center, and a 28.5-foot cultural education center.

These additional structures were approved by the commission, along with plans for the church’s construction, in 2016.

Construction of the assisted living facility is expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027, Weinberg said.