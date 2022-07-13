The Coast News Group
Coastal Academy, a public charter high school in Oceanside, will relocate from its campus at 4183 Avenida De La Plata to a larger space closer to the ocean. Courtesy photo
Cities News Oceanside Region

Coastal Academy charter school finds new Oceanside campus

by Samantha Nelson360

OCEANSIDE — Coastal Academy High School has found a new home in Oceanside. 

Earlier this month, The Classical Academies, a public charter school organization, purchased a nearly 100,000 square-foot vacant office park in Oceanside for $11.8 million, with plans to relocate Coastal Academy next year, according to Michelle Stanley, the school’s chief communications officer.

The school had outgrown the current Oceanside campus on Avenida De La Plata and had been searching for a new location in the city for the last five years, Stanley told The Coast News. 

“The school has been searching for a property for years, and we are looking forward to improving the property to make a beautiful campus for students,” Stanley said via email.

Renovations will begin this fall to open the campus for students in Fall 2023. Once the new campus opens, the old high school campus will be closed.

The new campus, located at 1305-1320 Union Plaza Court, will utilize much of the existing tenant improvements with more plans to create indoor and outdoor areas. Additional ADA and seismic upgrades will be required by the city as well.

Single-family and multi-family residences surround the property, about a mile from the beach. 

“We are excited to offer the community educational choice and know that the central location of this new site will allow us to be more accessible to students and families,” Stanley said. “Add to that, having this location allows us to maintain our close-knit community while expanding the offerings that make us unique in the (Oceanside Unified School District) portfolio of educational options.”

PinLinkedIn

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

Leave a Comment