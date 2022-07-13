Coastal Academy charter school finds new Oceanside campus

OCEANSIDE — Coastal Academy High School has found a new home in Oceanside.

Earlier this month, The Classical Academies, a public charter school organization, purchased a nearly 100,000 square-foot vacant office park in Oceanside for $11.8 million, with plans to relocate Coastal Academy next year, according to Michelle Stanley, the school’s chief communications officer.

The school had outgrown the current Oceanside campus on Avenida De La Plata and had been searching for a new location in the city for the last five years, Stanley told The Coast News.

“The school has been searching for a property for years, and we are looking forward to improving the property to make a beautiful campus for students,” Stanley said via email.

Renovations will begin this fall to open the campus for students in Fall 2023. Once the new campus opens, the old high school campus will be closed.

The new campus, located at 1305-1320 Union Plaza Court, will utilize much of the existing tenant improvements with more plans to create indoor and outdoor areas. Additional ADA and seismic upgrades will be required by the city as well.

Single-family and multi-family residences surround the property, about a mile from the beach.

“We are excited to offer the community educational choice and know that the central location of this new site will allow us to be more accessible to students and families,” Stanley said. “Add to that, having this location allows us to maintain our close-knit community while expanding the offerings that make us unique in the (Oceanside Unified School District) portfolio of educational options.”