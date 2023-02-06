Cliff fall rescue made in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD —Firefighters from Carlsbad and Oceanside were able to rescue a person Sunday who had fallen down a cliff near Calavera Hills recreation center, at 2997 Glasgow Drive.

Carlsbad police got the call at around 9 p.m. reporting of a large party in the Calavera Hills recreation area. Officers responded and dispersed the large crowd, Once officers located the victim they requested firefighters and rescue. Firefighters from Carlsbad and Oceanside responded and were able to hoist the victim up the cliff, with transport to a local hospital.

There was no further information on the condition of the injured victim. A neighbor reported that loud music had been coming from a DJ near the Calavera Hills recreation center, who had set up the music in the canyon. Officers reported upwards of 150 people at the site upon their arrival. Officers made sure everyone got home safely and are investigating.