Vista juvenile injured in attack

VISTA — A Vista juvenile was found badly injured after being attacked by unknown assailants.

Just before 4 p.m. Feb. 5, San Diego County Sheriff Deputies with the Vista station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 900 block of E. Vista Way,

On arrival deputies found a juvenile suffering from injuries sustained during the attack. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and located several suspects, some juveniles. The victim was transported for his injuries to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.