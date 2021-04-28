City gets kinetic sculpture from Encinitas Friends of the Arts

ENCINITAS — Orpheus, a kinetic sculpture by Encinitas artist Jeffery Laudenslager, was donated to the city of Encinitas by Encinitas Friends of the Arts. The first piece of public art in the city of Encinitas’ Sculpture Installation Program has been donated to the city.

Orpheus, installed at the K Street Parkway in 2018 in downtown Encinitas, is located at 1134 S. Coast Highway. The artwork has been on loan to the city and was recently acquired by Encinitas Friends of the Arts. The soaring 20-foot-tall sculpture, made from titanium and stainless steel, was created by Encinitas artist Jeffery Laudenslager. Propelled by air and wind currents, the sculpture creates unlimited shapes and forms.

“Public art enhances the environment and complements the lifestyle of its citizens. It gains in significance when the work is created by a local artist,” said Naimeh Woodward, president of Encinitas Friends of the Arts. “It is appropriate that this large-scale sculpture will welcome all to our city for years to come.”

The funds to install and purchase the sculpture were raised by Encinitas Friends of the Arts, its donors, and donations received in memory of Ann and Tom Sergott. The mission of Encinitas Friends of the Arts is to partner with the city by fundraising and advocating for the cultural arts in Encinitas and for city-owned arts venues.

Established by the city of Encinitas Commission for the Arts in 2014, the nonprofit works to elevate arts and culture by presenting cultural programs, provide arts education for youth, and public art. For more information or to make a donation, visit encinitasarts.org.