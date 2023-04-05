Chatting with Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz about upcoming 2023 State of the City event

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and the City of Encinitas are presenting the 2023 Encinitas State of the City Address, which will take place at the Encinitas Community Center on April 27th from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. This prestigious community event is an annual sell-out and includes a reception with complimentary tasty bites from local eateries, and a chance to connect with community leaders. Tickets start at $65.00 and are on sale now at https://encinitaschamber.com/events/state-of-the-city/.

The evening includes an update from City Council members, the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Cardiff101, Encinitas101 and Leucadia101. Mayor Tony Kranz will give the keynote address. Chamber Chatter caught up with him recently to ask about this year’s event.

You wanted to bring the annual State of the City back to the Encinitas Community Center this year. Why was that important to you?

The State of the City event has historically been held at the Community Center. When the Alila Marea Resort Hotel opened, it was a great opportunity to relocate the event to the new venue to highlight the beauty of the northwest part of our city. But I thought it was appropriate to move it back to the City’s facility in the center of our community.

Is there a State of the City theme this year? What is your vision for the future of Encinitas?

The theme I’m working from is that Encinitas is a City of Creators. People who live and work here are business creators, artists, teachers and other people dedicated to making our world a better place. My vision for Encinitas is to continue the work we’ve been doing to address housing and homelessness issues, create safer roads for biking and walking and to reduce pollution.

What are some of the biggest challenges Encinitas currently faces?

The implementation of state housing laws is a constant challenge and requires significant resources in order to be done in a way that mitigates negative impacts associated with more people living in this great city.

Why are you optimistic about our city’s future?

Because Encinitas has always been—and will continue to be—a city with people who value living in a community that wants to do what’s best for our fellow humans and our Mother Earth.

Can you describe your perfect day in Encinitas?

My wife and I have been e-bike riders for a couple of years now, and we very much enjoy riding along our coast with a stop at the shops and restaurants along the way, which makes for a perfect day.