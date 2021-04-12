Celebrate Earth Month by helping Oceanside win the National Mayor’s Challenge for Sustainability

OCEANSIDE — Over the past decade, the Oceanside community has continued to show its appreciation for the planet during April in celebration of Earth Month. This year is no different! The City of Oceanside and Mayor Esther Sanchez are excited to challenge the community to take action for the planet this April and help the city win the 2021 National Mayor’s Challenge for Sustainability.

This national competition, hosted by the Wyland Foundation, encourages mayors across the country to promote sustainable action among their residents and communities. Oceanside has participated in the competition over the past three years, receiving 6th, 3rd, and 2nd place, respectively. This year, the community is ready to bring home the first-place title with an action-filled month full of simple, yet impactful, actions for sustainability.

To encourage residents to join in on the Mayor’s Challenge, the Green Oceanside team has put together “One Planet. Take Action.” kits that are free for Oceanside families while supplies last. The kits are filled with fun, free tools and resources to help residents complete environmental activities at home and in the community. From planting native California Blue Bell seeds, to conducting a neighborhood cleanup, you can use all items found in the kit to earn points for our city in the Mayor’s Challenge.

Residents can visit the Earth Month page at www.GreenOceanside.org to learn what’s inside each kit and register to receive one delivered directly to their home.

Whether or not residents have a kit, they can score their first point for Oceanside by taking the pledge at www.mywaterpledge.com, then join the Challenge and log their sustainable actions at https://wylandfoundation.ecochallenge.org/ for even more points. It’s easy to show the planet how much you care!

“Our Oceanside community has always shown great care and consideration for preserving our natural resources and protecting our environment. This challenge brings much deserved recognition to all our residents’ actions and I know our City has what it takes to be a national sustainability champion!” Sanchez said.

In addition to the actions individuals can take throughout Earth Month to support the Mayor’s Challenge, April is jam-packed with opportunities to get involved and celebrate the Earth. The community is encouraged to follow @Oceanside_Water on Instagram and Oceanside Water Utilities on Facebook to see daily videos that highlight community leaders and local businesses that strive for sustainability in their daily operations.

On April 17, residents can mark their calendars for an Oceanside favorite, Harvest Oceanside, from 8 a.m. to noon at the El Corazon Senior Center, where residents can bring their excess fruit and backyard bounty to feed our community.

Then on April 24, Oceanside will join a San Diego County-wide effort to clean up litter in neighborhoods with the Virtual Creek to Bay Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. No matter how you choose to participate, there are many ways to show support for the planet and the community of Oceanside this Earth Month.

To learn more about the Mayor’s Challenge for Sustainability and all Earth Month activities, visit www.greenoceanside.org.