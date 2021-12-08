Carlsbad shuttle offers trips to LAX and back

CARLSBAD — There is a new way to travel between Carlsbad and the Los Angeles Airport.

We all know that the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has more flights, less expensive flights, and more non-stop flights than any other Southern California airport. But did you know that for as low as $41 (with 48-hours notice) you can travel there, from Carlsbad, with ease? And with the CVALAX30 promotional code, get 30% off the standard fare. Count on Carlsbad to LAX to get you from North County faster than train or bus service in a more cost-effective manner than rideshare, rental car or driving and parking. The 14-passenger shuttle vans are more environmentally friendly and also offer passenger WiFi.

There are currently four daily trips (two in the morning and two in the afternoon) to/from LAX. All trips depart from the Carlsbad Palomar Airport, 2198 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad. Visit carlsbad-village.com/post/new-member-profile-carlsbadtolax for more information.

Trips from the Carlsbad Palomar Airport to LAX:

Depart 8:30 a.m. – Arrive 10:30 a.m.

Depart 11:30 a.m. – Arrive 1:30 p.m.

Depart 1:20 p.m. – Arrive 3:30 p.m.

Depart 4:20 p.m.- Arrive 6:30 p.m.

From the LAX to the Carlsbad Palomar Airport: