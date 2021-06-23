Carlsbad Rotary gifts funds to North County charities

From left, Rotary of Carlsbad President Ava Payne gets thanks from Jeffrey Sitcov of Doors of Change, along with Rotarian Scott McClatchey.

CARLSBAD — The Rotary Club of Carlsbad released several donations to various North San Diego County organizations as part of the Day of Giving.

Rotary Carlsbad President Ava Payne said “I’m in awe of the commitment, passion, and selflessness our four Day of Giving honorees demonstrated, stepping up through their organizations to assist those unable to help themselves. A noble purpose resulted in a profound and prodigious impact.”

The Rotary Club of Carlsbad made donations to the following North San Diego County groups who have seen increased demand along with additional challenges resulting from last year’s pandemic:

— Devil Pups- Marine instructors help boys and girls from all backgrounds gain self-confidence and learn to take responsibility for their actions.

— Doors of Change- Solving youth homelessness through empowerment and self sufficiency.

— Got Your Back San Diego- a weekend food assistance program developed specifically for children attending San Diego County schools.

— Friends of La Posada- Helping those who are unsheltered in Carlsbad and North County San Diego.

Jeffrey Sitcov, president and founder of Doors of Change said “Doors of Change is so appreciative of Carlsbad Rotary for their generous donation to help San Diego Homeless Youth get off the streets and live productive lives. Since 2001, more than 2,200 homeless youth have done this because of the help of many organizations like Carlsbad Rotary.”

Sue McLeod, founder of Got Your Back San Diego, added, “Our existence heavily relies on generous donations from reputable philanthropic organizations like the Rotary Club of Carlsbad. They have, in large part, allowed us to move forward in these trying times. Our mission of providing food to school age children conveys to them that someone cares and that children matter #youmatter. Thanks, Rotary!”

Scott McClatchey, Community Service Director for Rotary Carlsbad said “Day of Giving is an annual tradition where our club recognizes local charitable organization’s doing amazing work in the community. This year’s program was particularly inspirational because of how difficult the past year has been, yet through it all these four organizations pivoted in order to continue their mission serving as a lifeline for our community’s most vulnerable population.”