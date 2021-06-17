Carlsbad hosts Art in the Village June 27

Carlsbad artist Roy Kerckhoff will be among the more than 100 artists on display at the 23rd annual Art in the Village from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27. Visit the open air art show, plus live music at the south end of State Street sponsored by Carlsbad Village Music and on north State Street as well as Grand Avenue. For more information, visit Carlsbad-village.com/art.