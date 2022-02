The Village was alive with treasure hunters Valentine’s weekend, but Robert Flores was the lucky winner. Congratulations to all who found one of the 51 blown-glass hearts created by Barrio Glassworks, including the first-ever Gold Heart. Flores has won a private glassblowing experience from Barrio Glassworks, after he found and registered heart #35 and that entry was randomly chosen. The Carlsbad Village Association will be sending him an e-mail.