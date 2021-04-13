Carlsbad Celebrates Earth Day With Green Business Expo

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will host its Green Business Expo on April 21 at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch to celebrate local green businesses and their sustainability practices.

The event is the Green Business Committee‘s first in-person event in over a year due to COVID-19.

“Hosting this event at the famous Flower Fields will be the perfect place to honor nature and this beautiful, local landmark,” said Bret Schanzenbach, president and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber Commerce. “During the event, the fields are expected to be in full bloom, which will make for an exciting environment to celebrate the Earth.

“All businesses included at the Expo have been vetted and are asked by the Green Business Committee to explain how they provide a green product or how they promote sustainability in their practices.”

Sponsors of the event include Tri-City Medical Center and Waste Management, a waste disposal company that will also be accepting used household batteries for recycling.

Along with numerous businesses noted for their sustainability practices and green initiatives, the event will include Electric Vehicle Association’s electric vehicle showcase, performances by New Village Arts, raffle prizes, and more.

Tickets are sold exclusively online through the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce website and are a $10 donation to the Flower Fields Foundation.