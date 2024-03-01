Flower Fields opens today at Carlsbad Ranch

CARLSBAD — Fifty-five acres of giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers are slowly awakening in preparation for opening day on March 1 at the world-famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

Fred Clarke, general manager of the Flower Fields for the past 18 seasons, said approximately 14 acres have started to show color on the property’s north side.

Slowly but surely, rows of colorful flowers will start to bloom, reaching the southern end by mid-April. Clarke estimated that between 70 and 80 million flowers will bloom by the season’s end.

“This year, the germination of the fields has been phenomenal,” Clarke said. “We’ve had a bit of rain, as you may be aware, and that rain has really helped us out and the crop is looking fantastic.”

The Flower Fields opens on March 1 and runs through Mother’s Day (May 12). In addition to strolling through acres of blooming ranunculus, this season will feature numerous activities, from tractor wagon rides, flower yoga and tea in the garden to wine tastings, live music, art workshops, and much more.

Visitors can also visit the 1,500-square-foot greenhouse filled with over 20 rare and unusual varieties of Paul Ecke poinsettias. Additionally, master gardeners in San Diego County have created a demonstration garden featuring nine vignettes with native plants, proteas, meadow grasses and a pollinator bed, all showcasing sustainability. The master gardeners have also produced a small orchard, vegetable bed, and a fun and whimsical miniature display. Buy tickets here.