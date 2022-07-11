The Coast News Group
Carlsbad Youth Baseball Shetland division (ages 6 and under) All-Star team. Courtesy photo
The 2022 Carlsbad Youth Baseball All-Star team (Shetland Division). Courtesy photo
Carlsbad 6U team wins first Pony League regional title for trip to World Series

by Steve Puterski472

SAN MARCOS — The Carlsbad Youth Baseball All-Star team brought home its first-ever Pony League regional banner in the Shetland division (ages 3 to 6) after defeating San Marcos 17-15 in the Pony West Zone Southwest Regional Championship on July 4 in Escondido.

The Carlsbad team will be heading to the 2022 Pony West Zone Finals from July 14 to July 19 at the Simi Youth Baseball complex in Simi Valley. In Pool 4, Carlsbad will kick off the tournament at 6 p.m. on July 14 against West Covina Red, one of three teams who earned a bid at the SoCal Super Regional.

Schedule:

1 FOUR SR 4 VS Carlsbad Thurs 7/14 6:00
2 FOUR Olive VS Westlake Blue Fri 7/15 4:00
3 FOUR Carlsbad VS Olive Sat 7/16 11:30
4 FOUR Westlake Blue VS SR 4 Sat 7/16 4:00
5 FOUR Carlsbad VS Westlake Blue Sun 7/17 11:00
6 FOUR SR 4 VS Olive Sun 7/17 4:30
Steve Puterski covers Carlsbad and Vista. He is a graduate of Colorado State University and has been a journalist for nearly 20 years. For tips or story ideas, contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @StevePuterski.

