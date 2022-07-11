Carlsbad 6U team wins first Pony League regional title for trip to World Series

SAN MARCOS — The Carlsbad Youth Baseball All-Star team brought home its first-ever Pony League regional banner in the Shetland division (ages 3 to 6) after defeating San Marcos 17-15 in the Pony West Zone Southwest Regional Championship on July 4 in Escondido.

The Carlsbad team will be heading to the 2022 Pony West Zone Finals from July 14 to July 19 at the Simi Youth Baseball complex in Simi Valley. In Pool 4, Carlsbad will kick off the tournament at 6 p.m. on July 14 against West Covina Red, one of three teams who earned a bid at the SoCal Super Regional.

Schedule: