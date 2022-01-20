Cardiff Kook Run returns under new management

ENCINITAS — For the first time under its new management, the 10th annual Cardiff Kook Run returns to Coast Highway 101, featuring a professional race for top athletes to compete in Encinitas.

The annual race was sold to local Encinitas company Race San Diego just before the start of COVID-19 in 2020. Last year, the Kook Run was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Despite the current surge of the omicron variant, this year’s event is moving forward with its plans of a full-scale, in-person race.

“Last year had its difficulties but we’re just excited to bring it back in-person this year and we’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone feels safe,” said Jim O’Hara, co-owner of Race San Diego.

The event, which takes place on Feb. 13 (Super Bowl Sunday), will consist of 10K and 5K runs entirely on Coast Highway 101. And for the first time since 2018, the Kook Run will feature a 10K professional race, which O’Hara says will be the fastest 10K in California.

“We’re excited to be able to bring that back and hopefully increase the prestige of the race in the running community,” O’Hara said. “The pros will also be running along with the rest of the runners which we think is a great opportunity for people to experience.”

The winner’s prize for the professional race will be $1000.

For anyone who isn’t quite ready for a pro challenge, the Kook Run’s traditional costume contest returns this year as well. Awards will be given for Best Individual Kook, Group Costume Kook, and the new Football SuperFan Theme.

“I can’t confirm or deny but I think the Kook itself will probably also be dressed up for the event next month,” O’Hara said.

The event also features a Junior Kook Run starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the south parking lot of Ecke YMCA. The event is for kids between the ages of 3 and 11.

Race San Diego will also introduce brand new medals for racers this year designed after one of the most iconic Kook costumes of all time.

“Usually the medals have just been the logo for the race but this year we’ve really gone above that with our 3D design of the famous Jaws Kook costume,” O’Hara.

A stretch of Coast Highway 101 will be temporarily closed off from Chesterfield Avenue to Encinitas Boulevard starting at 6 a.m.on Feb. 13. The race beings and ends at the Encinitas downtown sign.

“We wanted to highlight the best part of this event and really bring it home to our participants, and that best part is North County and the community of Encinitas itself,” O’Hara said.

The finish line will take up all of Moonlight Plaza on race day with a festival including games, live music and food.

Proceeds from the 2022 Kook Run will benefit Magdalena Ecke YMCA, Cardiff 101 Mainstreet and Surfing Madonna Oceans Project.

“Ater last year we just couldn’t be more excited about bringing the event back, helping these wonderful local organizations and just working to make this event not only a prestigious race in the state but something locals are proud to have in Encinitas,” O’Hara said.