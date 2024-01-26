The Kook Run kicks off Super Bowl Sunday

ENCINITAS — Thousands of costumed runners are poised to jumpstart Super Bowl Sunday morning with a 5K and 10K run along Coast Highway 101 as part of the annual Kook Run.

Presented by BUBS Naturals and set to start on Feb. 11 at 7:00 a.m., the Kook Run is both a fun run, a professional race and a Southern California Super Bowl Sunday tradition.

The 10K race is the fastest on the west coast and will again be made up of an international field of runners as well as the top runners in Southern California. All participants will be racing for a cash prize of $3,000.

The Costume Contest is one of the most entertaining aspects of the event and will award the top three in each of the following categories: “Football Fan,” “Group Costume” and “Individual Kook.” Costume contest participants need to register/check-in at the Costume Contest Registration table between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 11.

The costume award ceremony will immediately follow the 5K race. Winners must be present to win.

The kids will get their own day to run at the 3rd Annual Junior Kook Run on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. with a course modified for kids from 400 yards to one mile at the Ecke YMCA.

This year, The Kook Run is donating part of its proceeds to Cardiff 101 Mainstreet and the Ecke YMCA of Encinitas. The Right Hand Angels will be the beneficiary of the event’s Beer Garden sales, as well as participating in the event with their chariot runners.

Registration is open and costs $50 for the 5K (3.1 miles), $75 for the 10K (6.2 miles) and $15 for the Junior Kook Run. Each participant receives a premium T-shirt and finisher’s medal, with this year’s theme as “Release the Kraken.”

The course starts under the world famous “Encinitas” sign on Coast Highway. This scenic loop passes by the famous “Cardiff Kook” statue, rises above some of the most popular surf breaks in the world and heads down to Cardiff State Beach.

Water stations are provided throughout the course.

Race Day and Costume Contest registration opens at 6 a.m. with introductions at 7 a.m. The Elite/10K race start is 7:20 a.m., while the 5K and Costume Division race starts at 7:55 a.m. The awards ceremony is at 9:15 a.m.

Advance packet and T-shirt pick-up will be held at the Ecke YMCA in Encinitas on Feb. 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and at Road Runner Sports’ Solana Beach location on Feb. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday’s packet pickup will feature a sponsors’ expo, live music and the Junior Kook Run, presented by Bach to Rock and Cali Cream Homemade Ice Cream.

One of the “coolest” aspects of the race is its post-run festival, including a beer garden – featuring Bay City, Lost Abbey and Ballast Point – along with live music, featuring Paging the 90s, immediately following the race festivities.

This year, The Kook Run has teamed up with “B-Cycle” to offer a bike valet service. Ride a bike to the event and drop it at the Bike Valet where it will be kept on site and secured until the end of the event. Bike Valet Services will be located at the north end of Moonlight Plaza where the post-run festival takes place.

For more information on the event, visit www.thekookrun.com.