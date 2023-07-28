Cardiff Greek Festival to return

CARDIFF — The grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church will seemingly transform into a Greek island village for the 43rd annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10.

The festival will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of Greece with Hellenic cuisine, entertainment and hospitality.

“Our parish is once again excited to share Greece’s rich history and traditions, which we hold so dear, with the community-at-large through the festival,” said Father Michael Sitaras, priest of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. “Greeks show their love through food, music, dancing and joyful shouts of ‘Opa!’ We look forward to sharing the fun with you.”

Festival attendees will hear the distinctive sounds of the bouzouki from renowned Southern California Greek band, The Olympians, performing traditional and popular songs throughout the weekend.

The parish’s youngest members – as young as 5 through high school ages – will perform intricate folk dances in elaborate costumes. Attendees can also put their best foot forward with guided dance instruction.

Authentic delicacies such as Greek-style roasted lamb shanks, lemon chicken, souvlaki (shish-kabobs), pastitsio (baked layers of macaroni, seasoned meat, cheese and béchamel sauce), loukaniko (sausage) and gyros will be available. Vegetarian options include tiropitas (cheese triangles in filo), spanakopita (spinach pie), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), feta fries and Greek salad.

Greek pastries, baklava sundaes and specialty coffee, such as refreshing frappes, will be available as well. Michael Pavlidis with Boukali Wines will be offering classes and tastings of Greek imported wines.

Father Sitaras will host tours of the church.

“What many visitors don’t realize is that our gold dome, which reflects an iconic shining cross on the outside, is just as magnificent on the inside,” Sitaras said. “I cherish the moment when guests first experience the intricacy of the Byzantine mosaics, iconography and architecture.”

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults.

A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $2,300 for second and third place, and an e-bike valued at $2,200 for fourth and fifth place are available.

Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at [email protected].

The Cardiff Greek Festival will take place on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the church grounds located at 3459 Manchester Ave., a half-mile east of Interstate 5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children under 12, active military, police and firefighters with ID.