Greek Festival makes plans for September

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA — Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church prepares for its 42nd annual Cardiff Greek Festival coming from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 10 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at 3459 Manchester Ave.

Attendees may enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

“Our parish holds Greece’s rich history and traditions deeply in our hearts, and we are excited to once again share our philotimo with the community-at-large through the festival,” said Rev. Father Michael Sitaras, pastor of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

“Stemming from filos, meaning friend, and timi, meaning honor, philotimo is the love and good that motivates us to share ourselves with others, but it’s true definition can only be felt.”

For a $3 admission (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free), festival attendees will be transported into a quaint Greek village, serenaded by the Southern California Greek band, The Olympians, throughout the weekend. The parish’s youngest members – ages 5 through high school – will perform folk dances in traditional costumes. Attendees can put their best fancy footwork forward and shout “Opa!” with guided dance instruction.

Enjoy the Greek-style lamb shanks, lemon chicken, souvlaki, pastitsio, loukaniko and gyros, tiropitas, dolmathes, feta fries and Greek salad. There are also Greek desserts and Greek-specialty coffee. Michael Pavlidis with Boukali Wines will be offering classes and tastings of Greek imported wines. Father Sitaras will host tours of the church and enlighten guests about the mosaics, iconography, and Byzantine architecture.

The marketplace will typify a traditional bazaar featuring Greek imports, pottery, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli and more. The Kids Fun Zone has games and everyone has a chance to win $20,000 cash and two Padres season tickets. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each at the festival and at [email protected].

For more information, visit cardiffgreekfest.com.