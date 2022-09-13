Cardiff Greek Festival big hit over the weekend

ENCINITAS — For the 42nd year, the residents got their fill of fun and food, Greek style.

Hundreds lined up over the weekend — some before the 11 a.m. opening on Saturday — to get a taste of traditional and fan-favorite Greek food at the Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

“Everything was so well organized and put together,” said Lexi Ronis, the administrative assistant at the church. “We really felt like we were able to bring Greece to Cardiff.”

Residents and visitors alike joined in the weekend celebration with entertainment from the church’s Greek dance performers and the Olympians.

Some knew the steps to the steps of traditional circle dances, while others learned on the spot — or did their own thing.

One woman, who invited any who came close to a quick dance lesson, was able to draw attendees to the sirtaki.

For 40 years, Long Beach resident, Priscilla Streisand has traveled the state going to Greek festivals and attending other orthodox events to learn about the rich culture.

“I come for the music, the food and the dancing,” she said, a smile beamed on her face, “and I am not Greek.”

She pulled at least a dozen people to the dance floor under the Taverna stage tent.

“I want someone to learn just like I did,” said Streisand, who passes the dance moves she learned at former fests. “I learned the moves or come up with my own if I don’t know the next step.”

That’s what it’s all about, she said, having fun and learning about Greek culture.