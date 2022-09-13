The Coast News Group
Ella Orphanos-Slater, 3, takes a break from dancing and eating to catch up with her dad at the 42nd Cardiff Greek Festival. Photo by Jacqueline Covey
Cardiff Greek Festival big hit over the weekend

by Jacqueline Covey83

ENCINITAS — For the 42nd year, the residents got their fill of fun and food, Greek style. 

Hundreds lined up over the weekend — some before the 11 a.m. opening on Saturday — to get a taste of traditional and fan-favorite Greek food at the Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

“Everything was so well organized and put together,” said Lexi Ronis, the administrative assistant at the church. “We really felt like we were able to bring Greece to Cardiff.” 

Residents and visitors alike joined in the weekend celebration with entertainment from the church’s Greek dance performers and the Olympians. 

Some knew the steps to the steps of traditional circle dances, while others learned on the spot — or did their own thing. 

One woman, who invited any who came close to a quick dance lesson, was able to draw attendees to the sirtaki. 

For 40 years, Long Beach resident, Priscilla Streisand has traveled the state going to Greek festivals and attending other orthodox events to learn about the rich culture. 

“I come for the music, the food and the dancing,” she said, a smile beamed on her face, “and I am not Greek.” 

She pulled at least a dozen people to the dance floor under the Taverna stage tent. 

“I want someone to learn just like I did,” said Streisand, who passes the dance moves she learned at former fests. “I learned the moves or come up with my own if I don’t know the next step.” 

That’s what it’s all about, she said, having fun and learning about Greek culture.

Jenny Stavros and Tom Cravey swing dance to The Olympians at this year's Cardiff Greek Fest. Photo by Jacqueline Covey
The Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church dancers gave several performances over the weekend at. the 42nd Cardiff Greek Festival. Photo by Jacqueline Covey
Visitors flocked to the 42nd annual Cardiff Greek Festival at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Photo by Jacqueline Covey
A man throws money on the Greek dancers on Sunday. Throwing money during these dances is a long-standing tradition. Photo by Jacqueline Covey
The Cardiff Greek Festival featured many Greek favorites -- particularly sweets and pastries. Residents could buy a bundle or build their own box. Photo by Jacqueline Covey
Jacqueline Covey covers Vista, agriculture in San Diego County and parts of Encinitas. She earned bachelor's at Western Illinois University and her master's at Vermont Law School. She can be reached at [email protected]

