Captain Keno’s to remain open for another two months

ENCINITAS — Despite recent media claims, Captain Keno’s Restaurant, one of the city’s oldest surviving restaurants, will stay open for at least another two months, according to owner Gerry Sova.

Earlier in June, a report from a regional food and events blog, SanDiegoVille, announced that the beloved Leucadia fixture known for its funky wood-panel decor and cheap menu items would close by the end of the month to make way for an upscale mixed-use development project.

However, contrary to SanDiegoVille’s report, Sova told The Coast News on June 17 that the restaurant would stay open for the duration of a two-month extension, allowing RAF Pacifica Group to finalize the purchase.

The sale was previously expected to close on June 24, and Sova noted that the developer has already invested $5 million in the project, including design work and other costs.

In 2021, local developer Adam Robinson, owner of RAF Pacifica Group, purchased the land home to Portofino Beach Inn, Encinitas Autobody Repair, a cellphone repair kiosk and Captain Keno’s from Sova, the longtime owner and founder of the 54-year-old local favorite restaurant.

As part of the $10.5 million deal, Captain Keno’s and the other neighboring businesses on a stretch of North Coast Highway 101 between Shamrock Trailer Park and Moto Deli would be forced out of their current locations for the redevelopment project.

The iconic restaurant and other businesses would be demolished to make way for 45 condos, commercial spaces and parking.

Robinson, who also purchased Captain Keno’s liquor license and rights to the name, refused to comment on the project. However, he previously indicated plans to build a bar for the redevelopment named Keno’s after the restaurant.

Robinson previously said he hopes to open the bar as early as 2025.

Captain Keno’s is open Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 158 N. Coast Hwy. For more information, visit captainkenos.com.