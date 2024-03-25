Encinitas Autobody Repair asks for help finding new home

ENCINITAS — Local automotive mechanic David Cartwright, the decades-long owner and manager of Encinitas Autobody Repair, has a problem.

Cartwright, 75, his wife and business partner, Barbara Grace, and other neighboring business owners will soon be forced out of their local shops due to a $10.5 million deal to redevelop a stretch of North Coast Highway 101 between Shamrock Trailer Park and Moto Deli.

After operating Encinitas Autobody Repair for the past 40 years, the Cartwrights have just a month left on their lease and are asking residents for help locating a new space in town.

“We just want to put the word out to see if someone has a place we can find to sublet nearby,” Grace said. “We’re a small family operation, but we do services that no one else does, so it would be great if we could stick around.”

In November 2021, local developer Adam Robinson, owner of RAF Pacifica Group, purchased the land home to Captain Keno’s, Portofino Beach Inn, Encinitas Autobody Repair and a cell phone repair kiosk from longtime owner Jerry Sova.

Robinson, who refused to comment on the project, will demolish the popular wood-shingled restaurant and aging hotel to develop The Captain at Moonlight Beach, an upscale mixed-use development of 45 condos and commercial spaces.

The Encinitas Planning Commission unanimously approved the project in October 2023.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s not what the community wants or needs, as far as what I’ve heard from folks,” Grace said. “Like the Joni Mitchell song (“Big Yellow Taxi”), it just seems to be the trend to knock down the old funky stuff to build a parking lot. I don’t blame (Sova); he’s getting up in years. I understand that. But I wish they’d let us stay longer.”

According to Sova, 84, who told The Coast News he plans to live out the rest of his days with family and friends in Carlsbad, the sale is expected to officially close on June 24.

News of the deal has already impacted several lives and businesses, including Cartwright, who wants to spend a few more years doing what he loves — fixing cars.

One of his personal projects is a 1971 Chevy Vega station wagon. Cartwright has swapped out the straight-four engine for a V8 and plans to completely remodel the vehicle inside and out.

The last time Cartwright remodeled a Vega, his slick ‘73 hatchback, loaded with a 383-powered V8 engine, was featured in Motor Trend magazine.

“Here’s hoping I die with my boots on with a hammer in hand,” Cartwright said. “I came back here in the 1980s (from New Jersey) and was thrilled to get into the autobody business in Encinitas.”

The “old school” body shop is one of the few small businesses that fix everything from minor scratches and dent removal to major exterior body repairs. Cartwright guarantees his work as long as the customer owns the car.

“If you’re of a ‘certain age’ as we are, you may remember the old-school mechanic garages, where you could go in and ask for a small repair or for car advice,” Grace said. “Something like that doesn’t exist anymore, but we’ve operated like that. We’re just very personal and we have lots of repeat customers, and they’ll miss it, too.”

The Cartwrights told Coast News that they have been blessed to live and work in a beautiful place and hope to continue in some way.

Anyone with information related to space for lease can contact Encinitas Autobody Repair at 760-402-1644.