Poppy Bank announces grand opening in Carlsbad

Poppy Bank, recently named the best business bank and recognized as one of the strongest financial institutions in the nation with assets nearing $6 billion, today announced the grand opening of its Carlsbad branch. The full-service banking facility is conveniently located 6985 El Camino Real, Suite A104.

President and CEO, Khalid Acheckzai says, “We are thrilled to be opening a branch in Carlsbad as we continue to expand in Southern California and beyond. This is our third branch to open in the San Diego area, with Scripps Ranch coming later this year. On behalf of Poppy Bank, we look forward to building relationships in this community, supporting local businesses, and contributing to the economic growth and prosperity of the City of Carlsbad.”

Poppy Bank is known for financial strength and security and specializes in creating personal deposit portfolios with a full spectrum of competitive products and services including treasury management — and commercial, construction, and SBA/USDA lending. The Bank is also one of few in the nation to offer C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing.

Since opening the first branch in January 2005, Poppy Bank has grown to nearly $6 billion in assets with branches across the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento Area, and Southern California, and loan production offices in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas.

Poppy Bank is committed to providing the best products and services, which has propelled its success and garnered national recognition for performance. Poppy Bank is 5-star rated by BauerFinancial Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank and credit union rating firm and is recognized as one of the strongest financial institutions in the country.

Poppy Bank has also been ranked as one of the best-performing banks in the nation by the ICBA. The Bank is governed by a strong team of Executive Officers and a dedicated Board of Directors formed entirely by accomplished business leaders.

Poppy Bank’s mission is to meet the banking needs of clients and to make a positive difference in the communities served. For more information, visit www.poppy.bank.