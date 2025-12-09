Adorn your door with a wreath

“Adorn-A-Door.” A catchy phrase for a gallery exhibit in Cooperstown, New York. This small town in upstate New York was my home for 10 years, and the holiday decorations on Main Street were a coordinated effort of artistic charm.

The Cooperstown Art Association fundraiser encourages over 100 participants each year to create original wreaths for a doorway, with the wreaths later auctioned off to local art lovers. Each artist begins with the same 14-inch wreath and goes from there.

The finished products inspired me to create a wreath of my own and pass on the innovative décor to others. Although the gallery is over 2,000 miles away, the ideas are illuminating. Try some of these Northeast ideas for your wreath:

Gingerbread men dressed in flannel shirts

Shortcake cookies with snowmen faces

Bright red holly berries with local greens

A local wine store’s collection of corks and corkscrews

Hand-knit stockings stuffed with tiny gifts

The entire collection can be found at www.cooperstownart.com/adorn-a-door.

ANDERSON’S NURSERY CREATES LOCAL COLOR

The staff at Anderson’s La Costa Nursery has been busy creating unusual living holiday wreaths filled with local plant material. Their 14- to 20-inch wreaths are made with a fragrant variety of pine boughs. With the addition of tiny air plants (tillandsia), collections of pine cones, sea urchins, Spanish moss and seasonal flowers and herbs, the customer can choose the décor that fits their home.

Visit Anderson’s for a full selection of holiday plants, including Christmas cactus, poinsettias, bulbs and Talavera pottery for the perfect gift for the gardener on your list.

Located at 400 La Costa Ave. in Encinitas, hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Phone: 760-753-3153. Their seasonal plants and pottery can be found on Instagram @andersonslacosta.

CREATE A FAMILY WREATH

Gather your family to decide what are your favorite pastimes, hobbies or sports. After purchasing your wreath, take a trip to a local craft store for miniature objects that will fit your 14- or 20-inch wreath. Think of the wreath as a canvas on which you can create a theme for your front door or as a gift.

Foodie wreath — Look for miniature foods that your family likes to cook, along with small utensils.

Wine lover — Use corks and small wine bottles with a corkscrew.

Herbal theme — Rosemary, bay leaves and olive tree branches will all withstand the sun or rain. Add a bow with an herbal theme.

Surfer wreath — Find a tiny surfboard and flip-flops and fill some glass bottles with local sand to give to the surfer on your list.

Sports — Time to gather those Padres hats, mementos and baseball cards.

Music — Find some sheet music, roll up in bows and add a miniature instrument.

Baker’s clay ornaments — Create baked clay ornaments of your favorite holiday trees, candy canes, Christmas stockings and more.

Snowflake wreath — Cut out your own paper snowflakes, cover with glitter and display on your creation.

Obviously, the possibilities are endless, and be sure to visit the websites for more ideas. Have fun with your family decorations and send a photo of your wreath to [email protected]

Jano Nightingale is a horticulturist and master gardener who teaches vegetable gardening at the Carlsbad Senior Center community garden. Contact her at [email protected] for upcoming classes.