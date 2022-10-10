Businesses, shoppers converge at San Marcos Harvest Fest

SAN MARCOS — Via Vera Cruz was taken over by vendor booths and foot traffic on Sunday for the 30th annual Harvest Fest in San Marcos.

The city celebrated the annual fall shopping event under the warm sun with over 200 booths, where businesses and agencies offered goods and advertised their services and candidates for local and county races connected with voters.

Organized by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, the annual event also featured live music, a beer garden, all kinds of street food and drinks, and a kids’ fun zone with bounce houses.

Small businesses had the chance to sell handmade goods ranging from butterscotch caramels, and jewelry to dog treats, cookies and apparel.