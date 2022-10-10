Who’s News: 10/14/22

LOOKING FOR WITNESSES

Carlsbad Police Investigators are seeking witnesses to a Sept. 28 accident involving a bicyclist near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road, injuring a 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike. The cause of the collision is being investigated. If you have any information, call (442) 339-2282.

RISING STARS

Vista Chamber of Commerce high school Rising Stars for September include Nicole Singer – Rancho Buena Vista High School; Evan Fogel – Vista High School; Ben Kisner – Alta Vista High School; Judith Arguello – Mission Vista High School; Jackie Jacobo – Guajome Park Academy and Douglas Huerta – Vista Visions Academy.

GIVING SWIMMERS

North Coast Aquatics champion swimmers were champions of a different kind Sept. 17, raising and donating $1,800 for Kathy’s Legacy. Swimmers from ages 7 to 18 enjoyed an afternoon of fun relay racing to raise money for the local nonprofit serving children and pets impacted by domestic violence.

EYE ON CROSSWALKS

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Awareness about pedestrian safety goes hand in hand with the City of Carlsbad’s overall and ongoing plan to promote traffic safety and awareness. The Police Department will work throughout the month to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and will emphasize that safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.

HAVE A CLIMB

Try some free climbing (including equipment) as Mesa Rim North City finally holds a grand opening, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at 285 Industrial St, San Marcos. The facility opened during the height of the pandemic in October 2020 and had to delay celebrating due to the restrictions.

STUDENT-ATHLETES

Redshirt sophomore Oliver Reader of men’s soccer and volleyball’s redshirt junior Madison Turner have been named the Cal State San Marcos Student-Athletes of the Month for September 2022.

SMART MONEY

Vista Irrigation District has been presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. This certificate is the only national award for public sector financial reporting.

GRANT FOR LATINX

MiraCosta College has been awarded a $3 million federal grant that will increase academic and social supports for Latinx students and better connect their education as a pathway to high-demand careers.

CANCER RESEARCH

Scripps Research scientists pinpoint an unusual culprit in cancer: a family of genes that respond to temperature changes in the body. Disruptions in circadian rhythm—the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle—have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly.

RANCHO INVESTMENTS

Bill Trzos founded Rancho Santa Fe’s Cypress Ascendant in 2012 and the company announced some serious growth, with investments across multiple sectors in CPG, hospitality, tech and entertainment.

HOSPICE GRANT

Members and volunteers of Oceanside Yacht Club continued its support of The Elizabeth Hospice, donating $342,000 to the nonprofit, making it possible to provide medical and emotional support to children and adults facing the challenges associated with advanced, life-limiting illnesses, and comfort to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.