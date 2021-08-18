Bronstein launches campaign for San Dieguito school board seat

ENCINITAS — Julie Bronstein, a Carmel Valley resident and mother of two San Dieguito Union High School District students, recently announced her campaign for the open seat in Trustee Area 5.

Bronstein was one of seven applicants when the San Dieguito Union High School District board of trustees appointed Ty Humes to the open seat in April. The seat was empty following the resignation of Kristen Gibson for personal reasons in March.

Following Humes’ appointment to the seat, a petition in accordance with district bylaws was created and enough signatures were gathered in Area 5 to void Humes designation and force a special election that is now scheduled for November 2.

Since Humes’ removal, the seat has remained vacant.

Bronstein and Humes are the only two candidates to officially launch campaigns for the seat.

Lea Wolf, another of the applicants for the open seat in Area 5 in April, has filed paperwork with the Registrar of Voters but has not officially announced her campaign. Wolf also ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2018.

San Dieguito Union High School District has been embroiled in many conflicts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement announcing her candidacy, Bronstein said she intends to listen to all voices in the district if she is elected.

“As a mom, an education advocate, and a non-profit leader, I want to use my experience to support our students, parents and teachers to ensure that we are giving our children the best education possible,” Bronstein wrote in a written statement. “This is a critical time for our schools, and I will work with all stakeholders to get our schools back on track to support the success of all students.”

Bronstein already began fundraising for her campaign before her announcement. In filings with the Registrar of Voters dated July 30, Bronstein reported contributions totaling $27,610.

In similar filings, Humes has reported contributions totaling just $5,550 in filings dated August 2 but with contributions through June 30.

Wolf had not filed any campaign contributions as of publication.