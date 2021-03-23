Kristin Gibson abruptly resigns from San Dieguito school board

ENCINITAS — San Dieguito Union High School District Trustee Kristin Gibson announced her resignation from the school board in a letter to the San Diego County Superintendent of Schools this week citing personal reasons.

Gibson, who represented Area 5 since 2018, said it was a privilege to have worked for San Dieguito Union High School District. Trustee Area 5 covers the southern part of the school district and includes both Carmel Valley and Pacific Trails middle schools.

“This was an extremely difficult decision due to an increase in family commitments that prohibit me from dedicating the necessary time and energy to serving as a trustee, particularly during this time of the pandemic that is demanding such unprecedented and extraordinary effort from educators,” Gibson wrote in a letter to Dr. Paul Gothold. “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve our children and our community as a member of this Board. I have dedicated my life to education, and will continue to do so.”

Gibson had previously worked for eight years as a member of the Del Mar Union School District board before her election to the San Dieguito Union High School District board of trustees in 2018.

On behalf of the rest of the San Dieguito Union board members, Board President Maureen Muir thanked Gibson for her time, work and dedication to the students and staff of the school district.

The departure comes as the district is still in the midst of lawsuits and debate over when and how to reopen its schools as they now will have to decide how and when to fill the newly open seat on the board.

The board of trustees will have 60 days in which to make its decision regarding the Trustee Area 5 seat with at least two options on the table. A special election could be held to fill the seat but if the board determines that road would prove too costly they could opt to fill it with a provisional appointment.

According to the district, to be appointed “a person must meet the eligibility requirements specified in Education Code 35107 and be a resident of San Dieguito Union High School District trustee area 5.”

If the board opts for a provisional nomination then according to district bylaws they “may interview the candidates at a public meeting, accept oral or written public input, and select the provisional appointee by a majority vote.”

Once the seat has been filled this way by the district it will post notices of the action appointing a new trustee within 10 days and the public would have 30 days to petition for a special election with the office of the county superintendent.

If no petition for a special election is made, the provisional appointment will become effective until the next regularly scheduled election for district board members.