Boyd-Hodgson retirement leaves Vallecitos water board vacancy

SAN MARCOS — The Vallecitos Water District will be selecting a new board member to represent the Division 5 area, following the recent retirement of Board President Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson.

The Vallecitos Water District provides water services to approximately 100,000 people in San Marcos, Lake San Marcos, and parts of Carlsbad, Escondido, Vista, and nearby unincorporated areas.

Division 5 represents the areas of San Elijo and Discovery Hills.

Boyd-Hodgson, director for Division 5, was initially elected in 2020 and re-elected to a second four-year term in November 2024. However, she confirmed this summer that due to a loss of work in her family, she and her husband would be accelerating their retirement plan and moving to Canada.

“I’m regretful that I wasn’t able to finish all the work I had hoped to do on the [Vallecitos] Water District Board and the San Diego Water Authority Board,” she said. “It was not a decision I really wanted to make. I wanted to wait five years, but I think this will be a good move.”

At the board’s Aug. 6 meeting, Boyd-Hodgson’s fellow board members recognized her service and championing of various programs during her years on the board.

During her tenure, Boyd-Hodgson spearheaded the creation of a district internship program to connect students to water and wastewater industry career opportunities while also strengthening relationships with Palomar College’s Water and Wastewater Technology Program.

She also initiated a scholarship program for local high school and college students to help reduce the financial burden of college.

“I want to give particular thanks for your initiative several years ago to start our internship and scholarship programs,” said board member Jennifer Kerschbaum. “These programs give back to our district and our industry in a multitude of ways. We are recruiting the best and brightest for our future workforce, educating the community about what we do, and strengthening our relationships with local schools.”

Board member Craig Elitharp thanked Boyd-Hodgson for her friendship and her work at the agency.

“Most of all, I’ll miss your passion and enthusiasm for the issues that are most important to you. It’s very inspiring. You’re leaving this agency and the community in a better place for your efforts,” Elitharp said.

Boyd-Hodgson thanked the board for their recognition and encouraged the district to keep creating an inclusive and supportive culture.

“This place is the people,” Boyd-Hodgson said. “This is really kind and I’m sad to leave. It’s bittersweet, but I appreciate all this fuss. It’s really a lot.”

Later this month, the water district will select a candidate to fill the vacancy through the next general election in November 2026.

Interested candidates must submit an application, including a letter of interest outlining their qualifications and reasons for applying, by 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. Candidates must be registered voters, reside within Division 5, and be able to attend regular meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 5 p.m.

Interest letters should be submitted to the Vallecitos Water District, Attention: Kirsten Peraino, Board Secretary. Letters may be submitted by mail, emailed to [email protected], or delivered in person during office hours.

The board will consider applicants and appoint a director at its Sept. 17 board meeting at 5 p.m. All prospective applicants are required to attend the meeting.

For more information, visit vwd.org.