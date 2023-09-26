Boy, 15, jailed in Vista stabbing, carjacking

VISTA — A 15-year-old boy is now in police custody on suspicion of stabbing a motorist and carjacking her car over the weekend in Vista, according to authorities.

Just shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, a 911 caller reported that a woman had just been stabbed in the chest and pulled out of the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Phillips Street, just north of state Route 78, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics then took the victim to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Darrell McNeal said.

Deputies began searching for the stolen car and soon spotted it traveling along East Vista Way and tried to pull it over. Refusing to yield, the carjacking suspect led a brief pursuit that ended when he lost control of the vehicle on eastbound state Route 76, sending it crashing into a median, McNeal said.

The suspect then jumped out of the car and made a failed attempt to escape on foot.

The boy, whose name has been withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of carjacking, felony evasion of police and attempted murder.