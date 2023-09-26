Driver killed in Oceanside weekend crash identified

OCEANSIDE — Authorities have publicly identified a 21-year-old Pacific Northwest man who died on Sunday, Sept. 24, in a traffic crash in Oceanside.

Gunner Olson, a native of Arlington, Washington who was residing at Camp Pendleton at the time, lost control of the Ford F-150 he was driving in the 1600 block of Oceanside Boulevard just west of Vine Street at approximately 5:27 p.m. Sunday, according to Oceanside police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The pickup truck veered off the roadway and overturned, leaving Olson trapped inside, police said.

After emergency crews freed Olson from the truck, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police are still investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision, according to Oceanside police spokesperson Jennifer Atenza.

The Coast News staff contributed to this report.