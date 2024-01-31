Legal Notices, February 2, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (2/9, 2/23, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed Noon to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Stranton ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006369-2023; FILING DATE: July 11, 2023; APPLICANT: Ian Paje; LOCATION: 2214 Edinburg Avenue (APN: 261-082-40); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to authorize the conversion of existing non-habitable space to an attached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the conversion of existing space to a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Laurland Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005855-2022; CDP-005859-2022; BADJ-005857-2022; DR-005856-2022; FILING DATE: 12/20/2022; APPLICANT: Alan Laurland (Agent: Andrew Carlos); LOCATION: 312 Norfolk Dr (APN: 261-073-17); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit and Design Review Permit for the demolition of an existing 1,605 sf single-family residence and construction of a new 3,529 sf single-family residence with an attached 441 sf garage, grading over eight feet of cut and four feet of fill and Boundary Adjustment to consolidate underlying legal lots. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11), Coastal Zone, & Special Study Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(1) Existing Facilities, 15303(a) New Construction, 15060 (c)(2) Lot Line Adjustment provides no physical change in the environment, and 15332, Infill Project for the grading on properties sloped over 20 percent. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/02/2024 CN 28480

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PROJECT NAME: Robley Determination; CASE NUMBER: APPEAL-006885-2024; FILING DATE: December 18, 2023; APPLICANT: Chad Robley; APPELLANT: Chad Robley; LOCATION: 1478 and 1480 Neptune Avenue (APN 254-040-26); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a timely-filed appeal of a Director's Determination to require a Coastal Development Permit for the reconstruction of a residential structure located on blufftop property and that the Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone regulations supersede the legal nonconforming regulations. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject lot is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Ecological Resource/Open Space/Park (ER/OS/PK) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, and within the California Coastal Commission's Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The timely-filed appeal has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15061 (b)(3) (Review for Exemption) which exempts projects where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question (Appeal) may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Senior Planner, (760) 633-2681 or [email protected] Hearing: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 02/02/2024 CN 28479

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS WALES DRIVE – CREST DRIVE EMERGENCY ACCESS GATE PROJECT (CS23E) Bid Opening: February 15, 2024, 2:00 PM (Electronic bids only via PlanetBids) WORK TO BE DONE: Work to be done consists of the repaving of the junction between Crest Drive & Wales Drive, the installation of an automatic dual swing gate and posts, and the installation of signage and striping; and other related work as required by the various details and specifications. Engineer's Estimate – $68,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within twenty (20) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: January 18, 2024 01/26/2024, 02/02/2024 CN 28437

BATCH: AFC-4012 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE CASE #: TS# 107859-107874 TRUSTEE: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY SALE DATE: 2/22/2024 at 10:00 AM SALE LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD CA 92011 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. TS# 107859: TRUSTORS: WILBERT KEN CHAN; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 11/27/2022; DOT Recorded: 02/02/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0027155; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $34750.25; Unit/Interval/Week: 7014 ANNUAL 50; APN: 211-131-13-00 GLEASON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/13/2016 09/29/2016 2016-0519174 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $44772.64 107862 B0553455H GMP691313A1O 6522 ANNUAL 35 211-131-13-00 PORTIA M. FREEMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/16/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074583 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $26729.38 107863 B0521335H GMP651403D1Z 6514 ANNUAL 03 211-131-13-00 TERRIANN E. GRILLS AND TIMOTHY GRILLS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2019 05/23/2019 2019-0195746 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $22885.18 107864 B0540925C GMP8010624L1Z 80106 ANNUAL 24 212-271-04-00 CONNIE LOIS JACKSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. TS# 107865: TRUSTORS: GALA WILHELMINA ORBA; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 02/06/2019; DOT Recorded: 02/21/2019, Instrument No. 2019-0061424; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $20479.25; Unit/Interval/Week: 80102 BIENNIAL EVEN 44; APN: 212-271-04-00

TS# 107866: TRUSTORS: CHIKA IZUCHUKWU OTTI; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 11/22/2022; DOT Recorded: 04/20/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0103439; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $9999.88; Unit/Interval/Week: 6132 BIENNIAL EVEN 12; APN: 211-131-11-00

TS# 107867: TRUSTORS: JEFFERY W. PHILLIPS AND SUE L. PHILLIPS; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 03/07/2018; DOT Recorded: 03/29/2018, Instrument No. 2018-0124614; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $16050.93; Unit/Interval/Week: 6011 BIENNIAL EVEN 49; APN: 211-131-11-00 TS# 107868: TRUSTORS: PHILLIP RICHARD PITTMAN; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 12/22/2015; DOT Recorded: 01/28/2016, Instrument No. 2016-0037908; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $15377.98; Unit/Interval/Week: 5832 ANNUAL 08; APN: 211-131-05-00

TS# 107869: TRUSTORS: WENDY REYES AND JOSE MACIAS; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 04/23/2022; DOT Recorded: 07/28/2022, Instrument No. 2022-0309316; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $24233.17; Unit/Interval/Week: 5812 ANNUAL 07; APN: 211-131-11-00

TS# 107870: TRUSTORS: RICHARD J. ROCHA; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 2/5/2023; DOT Recorded: 03/23/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0074406; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $33567.97; Unit/Interval/Week: 6923 ANNUAL 47; APN: 211-131-13-00 TS# 107871: TRUSTORS: MARIE RODELY SAGAILLE; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 02/24/2023; DOT Recorded: 03/23/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0074492; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $23485.76; Unit/Interval/Week: 6512 BIENNIAL ODD 20; APN: 211-131-13-00

TS# 107872: TRUSTORS: ANGELA M. SALIANI; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 03/12/2018; DOT Recorded: 03/29/2018, Instrument No. 2018-0124459; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $13249.49; Unit/Interval/Week: 6932 BIENNIAL ODD 19; APN: 211-131-13-00

TS# 107873: TRUSTORS: ISAI URQUIDEZ AND MARTHA ALVAREZ URQUIDEZ; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 10/28/2017; DOT Recorded: 11/16/2017, Instrument No. 2017-0534194; NOD Recorded: 10/10/2023, Instrument No. 2023-0273750; Estimated Sales Amount: $14513.89; Unit/Interval/Week: 7034 ANNUAL 04; APN: 211-131-13-00

TS# 107874: TRUSTORS: ROGER W. WALLACH AND JAN Z. WALLACH; BENEFICIARY: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP; DOT Dated: 02/27/2019; DOT Recorded: 03/14/2019, Instrument No. 2019-0090434; NOD Recorded: 10/10/ WALLACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2019 03/14/2019 2019-0090434 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $17189.83 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:1/24/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 02/02/2024, 02/09/2024, 02/16/2024 CN 28455

T.S. No. 115638-CA APN: 157-411-21-34 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/17/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/8/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/28/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0467538 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BLANCA OLIVIA MERCADO, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5521 OLD RANCH ROAD #34, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $213,173.80 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 115638-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 115638-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 942754_115638-CA 01/19/2024, 01/26/2024, 02/02/2024 CN 28408

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-964484-NJ Order No.: 8786084 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/28/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Recorded: 7/6/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0274590 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/14/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $2,042,708.91 The purported property address is: 909 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-371-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-964484-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-964484-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-964484-NJ IDSPub #0190312 1/19/2024 1/26/2024 2/2/2024 CN 28407

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00003451-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicolas Zamora filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nicolas Zamora change to proposed name: Nicolas Zacharius Aguirre. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 08, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/26/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28475

PUBLIC SALE For sale misc. used furniture and clothing, Car (no keys, no title, flat tires, and 2021 registration). must be towed and is sold as is. Location: 3644 Harbor Crest Way Oceanside, CA 92056, on February 9, 2024 at 8:00AM. 02/02/2024 CN 28465

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALBERT KAPITANSKI Case # 37-2024-00001654-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Albert Kapitanski. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Emily Prieto in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Emily Prieto be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 11, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Harvey M. Payne III Law Offices of Harvey M. Payne III 10085 Carroll Canyon Rd. Ste 210 San Diego CA 92131 Telephone: 858.271.1900 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28461

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DELORES ANN FAUST aka DOLORES ANN FAUST Case # 37-2023-00024682-PR-DS-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Delores Ann Faust aka Dolores Ann Faust. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Melvin A. Faust, Jr., and Michael A. Faust in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Melvin A. Faust, Jr., and Michael A. Faust be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 11, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Peter M. Bochnewich, Esq. Bochnewich Law Offices, APC 43100 Cook St., Ste 203 Palm Desert CA 92211 Telephone: 760.776.1377 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28460

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARGARITA PENA CORONA aka MARGARITA P. CORONA aka MARGARITA CORONA Case# 37-2024-00001636-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Margarita Pena Corona aka Margarita P. Corona aka Margarita Corona. An Petition for Probate has been filed by Miryam Aguilar, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Miryam Aguilar be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 10, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Omid J. Afati Shoup Legal, A Prof. Law Corp. 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta, CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28459

Notice of Self Storage SalePlease take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St. located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 2/21/2024 at 12:00PM. Lorenzo Leyva; Michael Strickland; Ashley Teuton. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 02/02/2024 CN 28454

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Pacific Hwy located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 2/21/2024 at 12:00PM. Sarah Peterson; Cyrus Nazari; Marisol Natividad; Linda Valdez; Robert Carroll; Mailei Taylor; Phillip Mosk; Pamela Hill. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 02/02/2024 CN 28453

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 2/21/2024 at 12:00PM. Nadiyah Brown; Joe Valdez; Christopher Jon Martin; Michael Fuller; Carlos Flavio; Kimberly Schroedl; Dean Caves; Joan Beck; Sharay Hayes. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 02/02/2024 CN 28452

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 2/21/2024 at 12:00PM. Elliott Lothrop; Richard Joseph Garcia; David Crossman; Gwen R Crice; Unique Coleman; Kelly Crossmen; Raul Vargas. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 02/02/2024 CN 28451

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00002279-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Kim Levy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sara Kim Levy change to proposed name: Sara Kim Buehner. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 01, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/19/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28443

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at the public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held February 5th – 9th, 2024. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com Storage address: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido, CA 92026. Terms are Credit/Debit or Money Order. Champagne Lakes RV Resort reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to personal items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Sheri Shiver, Woodshed Storage 10x10x8’ 1/26/2024, 2/2/2024 CN 28440

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00001853-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicholas Michael Spaulding filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nicholas Michael Spaulding change to proposed name: Nicholas Michael Sinclair. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 01, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/17/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28435

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST (nontestamentary) OF OTTO JENSEN JR and JEANNE B. JENSEN, DECEASED NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned represents SHELL LEE ZAPPETTINI, the currently acting Trustee of THE JENSEN FAMILY TRUST. That OTTO JENSEN JR and JEANNE B. JENSEN were the Grantors and original Trustees. That OTTO JENSEN JR died on October 15, 1993 and JEANNE B. JENSEN, also known as JEANNE BERNADINE JENSEN, died on July 3, 2023. A creditor having a claim against the trust estate on behalf of OTTO JENSEN JR or JEANNE B. JENSEN must submit his or her claim to the undersigned on behalf of the currently acting Trustee within ninety (90) days after first publication of this Notice. Dated this 5th day of January, 2024 KYLE A. WINTER, ESQ. ALLISON MacKENZIE, LTD. P.O. BOX 646 Carson City, NV 89702 Attorneys for Trustee, SHELL LEE ZAPPETTINI 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28425

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00001193-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alyssa Jayne Milano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alyssa Jayne Milano change to proposed name: Gretchen Samara Carlson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/11/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28417

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00003948-CU-PO-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Airbnb, Inc.; Salvador Vera Trust; J & D Property Management, LLC; Gerard D. Avila; and DOES 1 to 20 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Robert Ray Schantz NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 330 West Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Khashayar Law Group 12636 High Bluff Drive, Ste 400 San Diego, CA 92130 Tel: (858) 509-1550 Fax: (760) 806-4357 Date: (Fecha) 01/30/2023 Clerk (Secretario), by B. Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28406

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00000809-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Aubrey Renee Huffman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Aubrey Renee Huffman change to proposed name: Aubrey Renee Huffman Schipp. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/09/2024 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001862 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noodle Bowl & Dumplings. Located at: 1158 W. San Marcos Blvd. #103, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fusion Lava Corporation, 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ellen Pait, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001305 Filed: Jan 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Oaks Press. Located at: 1723 Mackinnon Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chandra Conway, 1725 Mackinnon Ave, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/13/2024 S/Chandra Conway, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001845 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loos of Luxury. Located at: 1249 St. Helene Ct., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rocket Johns Inc., 1249 St. Helene Ct., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/25/2024 S/John Walls, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001317 Filed: Jan 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LVH Consulting. Located at: 8477 Spreckels Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8477 Spreckels Ln., 8477 Spreckels Ln. CA 92127. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anders Norrman, 8477 Spreckels Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anders Norrman, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001856 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bay Motors. Located at: 3990 Old Town Ave. #A-206, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marc Warner Brown, 3910 Gresham St. #3, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/12/2013 S/Marc Warner Brown, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28474

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001064 Filed: Jan 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Super Alloy Racing. Located at: 263 Venture St. #6, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fluid Focus LLC, 263 Venture St. #6, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/26/2023 S/Ryan Kershek, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001131 Filed: Jan 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JWR Company. Located at: 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 805, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Charles E. Ruby, 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. James A Ruby, 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/12/1953 S/James A. Ruby, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001130 Filed: Jan 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ruby Brother Properties. Located at: 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 805, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James A. Ruby, 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Charles P. Ruby, 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2014 S/James A. Ruby, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001545 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edge University AI. Located at: 1037 S. Cleveland St. #10, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Harry Barnes, 1037 S. Cleveland St. #10, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2023 S/Timothy Harry Barnes, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001507 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vaieel. Located at: 600 Front St. #113, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joe King Dawson Jr., 600 Front St. #113, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Joe King Dawson Jr., 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000850 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Silkstrat Marketing. Located at: 3308 Calle San Blas, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karin P. Silk, 3308 Calle San Blas, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Karin P. Silk, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000782 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Comp Sports Group. Located at: 342 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. B and P Sports Sales Inc., 342 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/15/2003 S/Peggy Compton, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001683 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smooth Transitions Horsemanship. Located at: 451 W. El Norte Pkwy #104, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Malgorzata Edyta Anthony, 451 W. El Norte Pkwy #104, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Malgorzata Anthony, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001653 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agility Tech Solutions. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-240, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fortuna Home Offers LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Keith Ronald Rakowski, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000164 Filed: Jan 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EarthCad. Located at: 5113 Mocha Ct., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Austin Bennett Pankey, Jr., 5113 Mocha Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/03/2024 S/Austin Bennett Pankey, Jr., 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001713 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Queens Pick. Located at: 5146 Hemmingway Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tamara Urie, 1106 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/04/2024 S/Tamara Urie, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001703 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patrones Mobile Detailing. Located at: 1353 Waterbury Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christian Manuel Machain, 1353 Waterbury Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/22/2024 S/Christian Manuel Machain, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000853 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Explore with Laura. Located at: 1732 Burgundy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laura Migliazza Stearn, 1732 Burgundy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Laura Migliazza Stearn, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28457

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9001662 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Priority Performance & Physical Therapy. Located at: 3146 Tiger Run Ct. #119-120, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6886 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/30/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9028102. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Cristina Marie Valenzuela, 3146 Tiger Run Ct. #119-120, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Cristina M. Valenzuela, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025202 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DDSTUDIO. Located at: 439 S. Cedros Ave #403, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Design Design Inc., 439 S. Cedros Ave. #403, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/1983 S/Charles S. Curbbun, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001698 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Art by Joshua; B. Joshua. Located at: 4087 Mississippi St., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Rios, 4087 Mississippi St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2024 S/Joshua Rios, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28449

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9025216 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pro Media. Located at: 3566 Bartlett Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/15/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9025448. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. S. A. Advertising Inc., 3566 Bartlett Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Shelley S. Anderson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001651 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leonardez Mobile Car Wash. Located at: 308 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gilberto Leonardez Flores, 308 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/13/2023 S/Gilberto Leonardez Flores, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001384 Filed: Jan 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RM Group. Located at: 3282 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RM Real Estate Group LLC, 3282 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/27/2023 S/Ronit Mukherjii, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001517 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Water Dominator. Located at: 3876 Creststone Pl., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5580 La Jolla Blvd. #142, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mr. Kevin Robert McNeil, 5580 La Jolla Blvd. #142, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Mr. Kevin Robert McNeil, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024922 Filed: Dec 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Coastal Mobile Notary; B. North County Inland Mobile Notary. Located at: 1386 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cades Legacy LLC, 1386 Lake Dr. Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Teresa Dawn Gonzalez, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000919 Filed: Jan 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate PhD Coaching. Located at: 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shin Ting Sherine Frieda Cheung, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shin Ting Sherine Frieda Cheung, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000893 Filed: Jan 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pilates Leucadia. Located at: 1302 N. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1091 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Holmen Holdings, 1091 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Holmen, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025808 Filed: Dec 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woodiewear; B. Woodie Wear. Located at: 4788 Beachwood Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeffrey Leland Wilson, 4788 Beachwood Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/09/2023 S/Jeffrey Leland Wilson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000969 Filed: Jan 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiger Maintenance. Located at: 1050 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony Glenn Costa, 1050 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/26/2023 S/Anthony G. Costa, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000906 Filed: Jan 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Marketing Solutions. Located at: 1837 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lauren Emily Arrant, 1837 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Emily Arrant, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000907 Filed: Jan 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Travel Solutions. Located at: 1837 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lauren Emily Arrant, 1837 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Emily Arrant, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001123 Filed: Jan 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dental Oasis of Carlsbad. Located at: 5814 Van Allen Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ida Alfonso DMD Inc., 5814 Van Allen Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/17/2024 S/Ida D. Alfonso, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000670 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empowered Academics. Located at: 1615 Seattle Slew Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reading Reach Enterprises, 1615 Seattle Slew Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Julie Herd, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001026 Filed: Jan 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Twice Wired Consulting. Located at: 3526 Corte Mora, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scott Christopher Mathson, 3526 Corte Mora, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Scott Christopher Mathson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025731 Filed: Dec 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Facial Pain Specialists. Located at: 4403 Manchester Ave. #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bradley A Eli Dental Corporation, 4403 Manchester Ave. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Bradley A. Eli, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000512 Filed: Jan 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Xilo. Located at: 326, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 550 W. B St., San Diego CA 92101. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Corza Technologies Inc., 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd #247, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2019 S/Jonathan Corrin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000856 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sommely; B. Sommely Travel. Located at: 8613 Flanders Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melissa Bautista, 8613 Flanders Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Melissa Bautista, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000772 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WYLIEPOP. Located at: 7373 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Josh Bruce Canova, 7373 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Josh Bruce Canova, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000762 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Èclat Luxury Real Estate; B. Èclat Real Estate. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Top Agent Inc., 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/09/2024 S/Carin Molin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024765 Filed: Dec 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HRG Golf LLC. Located at: 798 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. HRG Golf LLC, 798 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2023 S/Heidi Richardson, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000116 Filed: Jan 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Beach Endodontics. Located at: 1915 Hornblend St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Damon Westwood DDS Inc., 1915 Hornblend St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corportion. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Damon John Westwood, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28413

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9000721 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Bert’s Plumbing. Located at: 858 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1590 Avenida de los Lirios, Encinitas CA 92024. The Statement of the Fictitious Business Name(s) Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/15/2020 and assigned File #2020-9015418. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Bert Douglas Long, 1590 Avenida de los Lirios, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Karen Kay Long, 1590 Avenida de los Lirios, Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: A Married Couple S/Karen Kay Long, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000714 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gather Wild. Located at: 2312 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Georgienne Medina, 1548 Elon Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Kamila Paniczko Carr, 2312 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Georgienne Medina, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000568 Filed: Jan 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Design & Construction Inc.; B. La Costa D & C. Located at: 2903 Via Carrio, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Costa Design & Construction Inc., 2903 Via Carrio, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2024 S/Paul Rozvodovskiy, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025769 Filed: Dec 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chamberlain Property Management. Located at: 2653 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sharper Edge Properties Inc., 2653 Roosevelt, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Greg Gorsuch, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000740 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Lymphatic & Massage Therapy. Located at: 3081 Madison St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wendy Leigh Sallin, 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Wendy Leigh Sallin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000544 Filed: Jan 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Pipeline. Located at: 413 Los Arbolitos Blvd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. North County Pipeline, 413 Los Arbolitos Blvd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Stephen Puterski, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025924 Filed: Dec 29. 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westhaven Design Studio; B. The Branded Box. Located at: 1560 Via Ronda, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Simpfenderfer, 1560 Via Ronda, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Simpfenderfer, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025913 Filed: Dec 29. 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RYKER. Located at: 2402 Calle San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph Christensen, 2402 Calle San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Christensen, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025043 Filed: Dec 14. 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Los Tacos. Located at: 2183 Vista Way #B-9, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ai Zhi Inc., 2183 Vista Way #B-9, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2005 S/Nhan Lam, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025042 Filed: Dec 14. 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Los Tacos. Located at: 3480 Marron Rd. #3B-104, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shiang Yu LLC, 3480 Marron Rd. #3B-104, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2017 S/Nhan Lam, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025816 Filed: Dec 28. 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quinnie 23; B. Quinnie 23 Creative and Professional Services. Located at: 6919 Quail Pl. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009-4129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Quinlan Sofie Santander, 6919 Quail Pl #D, Carlsbad CA 92009-4219. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Quinlan Sofie Santander, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000286 Filed: Jan 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stengler Center for Integrative Medicine. Located at: 324 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Jolla Whole Health Naturopathic Corporation, 324 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/31/2005 S/Mark Stengler, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024067 Filed: Nov 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Star; B. Five Star Signing. Located at: 14397 Crestwood Ave., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Genevieve Sistar, 14397 Crestwood Ave. Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2021 S/Genevieve Sistar, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025928 Filed: Dec 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amazing Adventures. Located at: 2727 Cypress Hill Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Philip James Lancashire, 2727 Cypress Hill Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Philip James Lancashire, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024754 Filed: Dec 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweety’s Amazing Kettle Corn; B. Sweety’s Amazing Kettle Corn & Treats. Located at: 1501 Anza Ave. #72, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 432, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Connie Ynez, 1501 Anza Ave. #72, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Connie Ynez, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025220 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toasted. Located at: 12925 El Camino Real #J21, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza Inc., 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla Ca 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Bulgatz, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000323 Filed: Jan 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colton Construction. Located at: 4590 Salem Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Curtis Colton, 4590 Salem Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Curtis Colton, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28387

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025124 Filed: Dec 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skydance Design. Located at: 1217 Belleflower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ann M. Elstermann, 1217 Belleflower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Erik J. Elstermann, 1217 Belleflower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/12/2023 S/Ann M. Elstermann, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000206 Filed: Jan 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mainstream West Bar & Grill. Located at: 6030 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 463, Poway CA 92074. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. HR Mainstream Inc., PO Box 463, Poway CA 92074. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Harry A. Rogers Jr., 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000014 Filed: Jan 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toz Hydraulic Pump. Located at: 3425 Lebon Dr. #811, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Seyedamin Mousaviseyedhajizadeh, 3425 Lebon Dr. #811, San Diego CA 92112. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Seyedamin Mousaviseyedhajizadeh, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000099 Filed: Jan 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mibao Family Child Care. Located at: 13123 Sienna Ct., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mimi Li, 13123 Sienna Ct., San Diego CA 92129; 2. Hong Li, 4996 Manor Ridge Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2024 S/Hong Li, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000190 Filed: Jan 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inner Thread. Located at: 445 Biscayne Ave., Foster City CA 94404 San Mateo. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JL Venture LLC, 445 Biscayne Ave., Foster City CA 94404; 2. Seanzizzy LLC, 445 Biscayne Ave., Foster City CA 94404. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Levitan, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025317 Filed: Dec 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team on Fire Real Estate Academcy. Located at: 6560 Caliente Rd., Hesperia CA 92344 San Bernardino. Mailing Address: 7020 San Carlos, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Address: 1. Carlton H. Brown Sr., 6560 Caliente Rd., Hesperia CA 92344. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/07/2021 S/Carlton H. Brown Sr., 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025433 Filed: Dec 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Bloom. Located at: 5620 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1202 Chestnut St., Escondido CA 92025. Registrant Name and Address: 1. Stephen Clark, 1202 Chestnut St., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Clark, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2024 CN 28379