Average San Diego County gas price sets record for third consecutive day

REGION — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record today for the third consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $6.398.

The average price has risen 17 consecutive days and 30 of the past 31, increasing $1.176, including eight-tenths of a cent Sunday and 15.7 cents Thursday, the largest daily increase since July 11, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 61.4 cents more than one week ago, $1.164 higher than one month ago and $2.037 greater than one year ago.

The increases Sunday and Monday were the smallest since Sept. 13 when the average price rose three-tenths of a cent.

The record before Saturday was $6.373 set June 15.

The rising prices are the result of insufficient supply to meet demand caused in part by reduced production of gasoline from refineries undergoing maintenance, Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.799, one day after an 11-day streak of increases totaling 12.6 cents ended with a decrease of four-tenths of a cent. It is 7.4 cents more than one week ago, three-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and 60.3 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.217 less than the record $5.016 set June 14. The streak of increases followed a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record high was set.