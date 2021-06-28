SANDAG/Caltrans open new Mexican border crossing

REGION — The California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, California Secretary of Transportation David S. Kim and members of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) joined Mexican Federal Government officials June 28 to sign an agreement that will ensure a new port of entry and accompanying transportation infrastructure to improve cross border commerce, improve mobility and reduce air pollution.

The State Route 11 (SR 11)/Otay Mesa East Port of Entry Project (OME POE) is a joint venture between SANDAG and Caltrans, in collaboration with state and federal partners in the U.S. and Mexico, to create a 21st-century border crossing for the San Diego-Baja California mega-region, intended to enhance regional mobility and fuel economic growth and binational trade.

The proposed border improvements are aimed at providing fast, predictable and secure border crossings by constructing a four-lane tolled road connecting directly to a state-of-the-art Customs & Border Protection Land Port of Entry and a California Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility.

Additional improvements include:

New border wait-time detection system

Advanced traveler information to improve route planning

Optimized port of entry capacity to decrease congestion and wait times

