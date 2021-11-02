Assistance League provides kits for assault victims

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito has been supporting Sexual Assault Response Teams for 23 years, by providing Assault Survivor Kits (ASK). As Palomar Medical Center’s sexual assault victims are given emotional support and medical-forensic care, ALRSD provides each a backpack full of replacement clothing and hygiene items in all sizes, for women, men and children. Victims require a forensic physical exam and clothing needs to be left for forensic examination.