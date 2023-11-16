The Coast News Group
A Marine pulls out a toy that projects stars onto the ceiling at Geppetto’s in Carlsbad. Photo by Abigail Sourwine
Anonymous donor gives over $120K in Geppetto’s toys to Toys for Tots

by Abigail Sourwine

CARLSBAD — An anonymous donor, who annually gives thousands of dollars of toys to Toys for Tots during the holidays, kept the tradition going this year, upping the donation to over $120,000.

On Nov. 9, volunteers from the Marine Corps filled two U-Haul trucks full of over 3,500 toys from Geppetto’s Toy Store at The Forum in Carlsbad.

The first donation in 2018 was $50,000 and went through Geppetto’s Del Mar location. The donor increases the amount each year.

Each year, Geppetto’s Toy Shop uses Marine volunteers to help load thousands of toys into trucks for Toys for Tots. Photo by Abigail Sourwine
Two marines select which toys they want to add to an anonymous donor’s contribution to Toys for Tots. Photo by Abigail Sourwine
Two marines select toys to add to an anonymous donor’s annual contribution to Toys for Tots. Photo by Abigail Sourwine

“It’s just amazing,” said Geppetto’s owner Brian Miller.

Miller said the shop has to plan well in advance for the big donation, ordering boxes full of toys that stay sealed until they can be transferred directly into the donation truck. Then, local community organizations distribute the toys after sorting them by gender and age.

This year, the donor requested that each volunteer Marine select a toy to be added to the donation pile. Many selected toys from their childhood or toys that are popular amongst children today, from Legos and Hot Wheels to children’s books.

Abigail Sourwine covers Carlsbad and Encinitas. She grew up in Ventura, California and studied journalism at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication before settling in North County. She has previous experience at The Daily Emerald and Ethos Magazine in Eugene, Oregon and The Astorian in Astoria, Oregon. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected].

