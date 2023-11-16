Wide Angle World Art Exhibit a Success

Front Porch Galleries’, “Wide Angle World” photography exhibit, curated by Bob Coletti, had a triumphant opening reception that left over 120 attendees captivated by the incredible imagery on display. One of the highlights of the event was the raffle for a stunning gold Tiffany necklace, generously donated by Rob Peltekci, owner of Carlsbad Jewelry.

Amidst the warm chatter and enthusiasm that filled the Front Porch Gallery, the lucky winner of the exquisite necklace was the talented artist and photographer Annie Lemoine. Her joy and surprise were palpable as she graciously accepted the beautiful piece, adding a touch of elegance to her evening.

The success of the “Wide Angle World” exhibit and the generous support from businesses like Carlsbad Jewelry demonstrates the power of community and collaboration in the world of art. The exhibition continues to enchant visitors through December 31, with its breathtaking photographs, leaving an indelible mark on all who attend.

Rob extends his invitation to all to attend his Holiday Jewelry Party on Sunday, November 19, 11am to 5pm where attendees can sign on for a $2000 Diamond Necklace giveaway, 50% off all jewelry, holiday gift ideas beginning at $100 and complimentary wine tasting.