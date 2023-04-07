Abused dog eye surgery a success

RANCHO SANTA FE — Animal-lovers have been following the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s story of Omid. The 14-month female shepherd-blend who was disfigured by abuse in the streets of Iran, spent nearly a year finding her way to Helen Woodward Animal Center, thanks to the loving care of two women living worlds apart. April 4 marked the next phase of Omid’s recovery due to a miraculous eye procedure aimed at creating an eyelid to replace the one she lost. Helen Woodward Animal Center is happy to announce that Omid is out of an successful surgery and is recovering at the Center.

In March, Helen Woodward Animal Center was notified of Omid, via an email from a San Diego woman named Moloud Rabieyousefi. She had spent months financially assisting a heroic Iranian woman who took in the severely injured puppy, abused by delinquents who had poured acid over her face. With no laws to protect animals from acts of cruelty in Iran, the Iranian woman was desperate to get the dog to the United States and Rabieyousefi spent months working with the CDC to do just that.

Last week, after a thorough exam, the Center team was thrilled to learn that local veterinary eye specialist Dr. Todd Strubbe at VCA Eye Clinic for Animals felt that he could perform a successful plastic surgery to create an eyelid. The complicated and detailed surgery was performed this morning and Omid came through with flying colors.

“This is a better outcome than anything we could have dreamed,” said Helen Woodward Adoption Services Director Kendall Schulz. “Omid has a smile for everyone she meets. She has known such cruelty but she is the epitome of forgiveness, kindness and strength. She deserves every possible bit of love and good fortune that comes her way. We can’t wait until she has healed and we can begin the search for her forever family.”

Recovery time for Omid will be approximately two weeks for the surgical procedure to heal and another four before the doctor will have a full confirmation on the success of the surgery. Those who would like to assist with the costs of her surgery, as well as her recovery care can log onto animalcenter.org/hopeforomid.

The search for Omid’s family should begin sometime in May. Due to her traumatic history, the perfect home for Omid will include a calm household with a yard and enough space to relax should she feel overwhelmed. The perfect family will have had previous dog experience with no members of the household younger than 14 and no roommates. Omid must meet all members of the household, including any resident dogs, prior to adoption. Helen Woodward Animal Center will set up a special application for Omid very soon.

For information on Helen Woodward Animal Center or to donate, go online at animalcenter.org, call (858) 756-4117 x 313 or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.