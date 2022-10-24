A to Z: Weekend’s best and worst in sports

A: The play-by-play on the radio from Jesse Agler and Tony Gwynn Jr. calling the Padres-Phillies NL Championship Series. They did not miss a beat all weekend. Tony’s commentary added insight into individual players’ mindsets and Alger has been solid all season long.

Burrow, as in Joe Burrow, who had a marvelous day as the defending AFC champs (Cincinnati Bengals) are finding their groove. Burrow was on-target all afternoon, completing 34 of 42 passing attempts for 481 passing yards and three TDs in the Bengals’ 35-17 romp over the Atlanta Falcons.

Colts: Indianapolis is falling apart like a cheap suit. QB Matt Ryan is not the answer. Do they still have Phillip Rivers’ phone number? Or maybe Colts head coach Frank Reich can lace up and play the position again.

Detroit Lions have lost the last three games by three touchdowns or more. The hot seat getting hotter for Lions head coach Dan Campbell. But, Detroit is used to this. No touchdowns Sunday and a 1-5 record to begin the season.

E is for everyone who supported our Padres this year. Add enthusiasm like we never have seen before. E is for energy and electricity that surged throughout Petco Park all season.

F is for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Trevor Lawrence all soaked like wet noodles. Brady might want to reconsider retirement — again. No touchdowns and losing to the underinflated Carolina Panthers make things worse for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Green Bay is on a three-game losing streak, dropping games they should win. Another loss and they will be Green BY. This team has major problems. Losing to the Washington Commanders with no sense of urgency will make for a long season for the Cheeseheads.

Houston Astros: They won’t need garbage cans or buzzers this year. Dusty Baker is a managerial genius. This team has it all: speed, hitting and pitching. The Astros swept the Yankees 4-0 to become the American League champs. Houston will meet the Phillies in the World Series. Philadelphia will try for its third title, while the Astros seek their second championship ring.

I is for I swear, these NFL coaches are totally incomplete with their clock management and analytics. Incompetent decisions seem to be a weekly pattern . Has the LA Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley got the memo?

Jacksonville Jaguars: No matter who coaches them, they are still bad. The Jags are now 2-5 with no help in sight after losing Sunday to the NY Giants, 23-17. This franchise accepts complacency and subpar performances without accountability. And we thought former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer was the problem?

Kansas City Chiefs blasting the 49ers, 44-23. It’s not how you start but how you finish. When you have a QB like Patrick Mahomes, it makes winning easy. The 49ers have a mash unit on the field, and their stellar defense was exposed Sunday after Mahomes threw for over 400 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders getting a much-needed confidence boost in a 38-20 win over the Houston Texans. Don’t count this squad out yet. Halloween is coming soon and the Raiders are digging themselves out from the grave.

Major League Baseball for having an afternoon playoff game on Sunday just hours after a night game. If the Padres had won on Sunday, they would’ve played three straight games in Philly before heading back to San Diego for possibly two more games without any days of rest between. Who made this schedule? Merciless!

New York Jets and Giants both winning again. New York-New York: No one saw this coming. The Jets are 5-2 for second place in the AFC East and the Giants are 6-1 atop the NFC East.

Oregon blasting UCLA 45-30 and giving Bruins head coach Chip Kelly, the former Ducks HC, a reason to drink. UCLA drops from among college football’s few remaining undefeated teams.

Phillies, a No. 6-seed, ousted the Padres with three straight wins at home to become the National League champs and head to the World Series. The Phillies’ last World Series title was in 2008.

Quarter by Quarter: The Denver Broncos look horrible and are in big trouble. The Broncs will be parading for a touchdown soon. This is not what John Elway envisioned. The “Orange Crush” offense couldn’t crack an egg, losing to the NY Jets, 16-9.

R is for Roll Tide: The Alabama Crimson Tide bounced back from last week’s dramatic loss to Tennessee, dominating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 30-0. Bama is now 7-1.

S is for Smith, as in Seahawks QB Geno Smith making the Seattle fans forget about Russell Wilson. Seattle improves to 4-3 after whipping the LA Chargers 37-23 to take first place in the NFC West.

Tennesse Titans flying underneath the radar with their fourth-straight win. Add Tampa Bay for their fourth-consecutive loss and beginning to crumble as defending Super Bowl champs. Remember the Titans, who still aren’t getting any respect after their 0-2 start.

U as in United: The Padres uniting our city like never before. And having a top-five league home attendance count. You, San Diego, made it happen.

V: The number of games (4-1) it took the Phillies to oust the San Diego Padres and claim the NLCS crown. The Astros only needed four games to sweep the Yankees and send them fishing.

W is for Westwood One: Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner and Kevin Harlan being such a great broadcasting team for Monday Night Football on the radio. Add Seattle RB Kenneth Walker III rushing 23 times for 168 yards. Also, the World Series begins this week: Philadelphia vs. Houston.

X is for the Los Angeles Lakers and the lack of making baskets and finding someone who can shoot. The Lakers are 0-3 to begin the NBA season. This team is hard to watch.

Y is for Yu Darvish, a stud and a great pitcher to inspire young and old baseball players alike. Darvish is a true professional, on and off the field, and gave fans a season filled with phenomenal pitching.

Z end.

