A holistic perspective on problem teeth

When it comes to decisions about how dentistry can affect your overall health, root canals are a hot topic.

Many holistic/biological dentists and alternative health practitioners say that all root canals are bad; it is like leaving dead tissue in your jaw bone. Why would you do that?

On the other hand you have dentists and endodontists (root canal specialists) saying that root canals are fine — the body can deal with it perfectly well. Why would you take out a tooth that can be saved?

Given a choice most of our patients decide to save the tooth if possible. Particularly since advances in materials and laser-ozone technology make long term success with root canals and re-treatment more viable, and no one really wants to lose a tooth.

However, with older root canals that have been done with more traditional methods, bacteria deep in the tubules can still release toxins.

So patients with any type of immune challenge may not be good candidates for re-treatment. And while it’s possible to ‘buy time’ by re-treating the tooth, eventually that treatment may fail as well. We can now diagnose what is going on in cracked, leaking and re-infected root canal teeth using 3D scans, in most cases.

Traditionally, here are the options if there is infection: Do nothing (not a good option), re-treat the root canal, or extract the tooth and replace it.

So what are the options to replace the tooth?

1. removable tooth or partial, the simplest and cheapest option. But it can be annoying when chewing.

2. A fixed bridge is like having your tooth back. But the dentist has to grind down the adjacent teeth for crowns. So, not ideal.

3. An implant. This is best, but also extremely expensive.

Discuss this with your dentist or specialist to come up with the best option for you.

Dr. Carey O’Rielly is a holistic dentist formerly practicing in Encinitas. For more information on using laser-ozone technology for root canals, go to myholisticdentist.com or call 760-632-1304.