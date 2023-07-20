Diamonds, Jewelry & Art

Front Porch Gallery and Carlsbad Jewelry each have a long-standing relationship with the North County San Diego community. Both businesses share a common mission: to create artwork and jewelry that encapsulate the beauty of Carlsbad, drawing inspiration from its people, places and elements.

Now, the pair is gearing up for an artistic collaboration that will showcase jewelry and art from locals. From July 22 to July 30, visitors of the shops can expect free jewelry repair, 35% off jewelry and meet and greets with local artists.

Rob Jewels, owner of Carlsbad Jewelry, explained that the objective of this partnership is to display the abundant creativity in Carlsbad, providing both customers and locals with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of art and jewelry.

With years of experience in the jewelry industry, Jewels has successfully cultivated an extensive list of dedicated and loyal clientele. Several years ago, Jewels decided to plant roots in Carlsbad, embracing the cities vibrant community.

“Carlsbad Jewelry has always looked for ways to be more integrated into our lovely community through building comradeship and adding value to such collaborations,” Jewels explained.

The sense of connection that Jewels developed with Carlsbad, coupled with the presence of talented artists in the area, served as the driving force behind his decision to pursue this collaboration.

“Front Porch Gallery is here to connect, inspire and engage. Carlsbad Jewelry is proud to engage in this beautiful connection of community creativity and expression,” Jewels explained. “Art is all about creative expression and design…something that is reflected in the art of making jewelry as it is one of the oldest forms of art. Carlsbad Jewelry is proud of hosting such a local artistic event because we love bringing creativity, beauty, and connection to Carlsbad community.”

One of the artists showcasing her work is Julia “Gabrielle” Benot. Benot has a deep history with artistic expression and has formed a group of like-minded individuals.

“We are a group of female artists known as Artezza Group. Together, we bring a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums to our clients, fulfilling their needs for unique custom art,” Benot explained. “One such artist is Hailey Sullivan, who is also showcasing her incredible artwork at the show. This is an exciting moment for her as she is presenting her very first piece in a unique finish of mixed media with gold leaf, rhinestones, and an ultra-modern glass frame.”

Benot and Artezza Group’s connection to Carlsbad Jewelry and Front Porch Gallery represents the stores immersion within the community.

“Front Porch Gallery has provided us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our artwork and reach a wider audience. Through their collaboration with Carlsbad Jewelry, we are able to display our pieces alongside beautiful jewelry, creating a unique and captivating experience for art and jewelry lovers alike,” Benot explained.

Annette Speed is another local artist displaying her work.

“Carlsbad is a very peaceful place to do art in, plus I live in Carlsbad,” Speed explained. “I want to share the beauty of art.”

In addition to the month-long collaboration, there will be several jewelry & art parties at the shops.

From 1p.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday July 22 and Saturday July 29, guests can browse artwork, eat, drink and mingle amongst the local artists.

“I love to be a part of the thriving art community that is buzzing between the Front Porch Gallery and Carlsbad Jewelry. There is a real palpable creative energy happening here,” said Randell Sims, another artist who will be displaying artwork during this collaboration and beyond.

Carlsbad Jewelers is located at 2907 Carlsbad Blvd. 760-994-0359. All events are open to the public and attendance is welcomed.

“We are excited to bring this vision of artistic collaboration to life and add a sense of connection and trust to our community,” Jewels explained.