Legal Notices, March 19, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Adamick Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004002-2020; FILING DATE: August 25, 2020; APPLICANT: Adamick Family Trust; LOCATION: 128 West Glaucus (APN: 254-242-10-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of a single-family residence, and construction of a new primary single-family residence with an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and a Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit (JADU) with site improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 11 (R11) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(1) and 15303(a) which exempts demolition of an existing single-family structure and related accessory structures/uses, and construction of a new single-family structure and related accessory structures/uses, respectively. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Jackson Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003963-2020; BADJ-003964-2020; CDP-003965-2020; FILING DATE: August 3, 2020; APPLICANT: Rodell Jackson; LOCATION: 2273 and 2275 Oxford Avenue (APN: 261-081-43-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to demolish a duplex, construct a single-family residence and consolidate two legal lots into one lot. The applicant will be utilizing a temporary construction trailer during construction; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(1) and 15303(a),which exempts the demolition of a duplex and the construction of a new single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Senior Planner, 760-633-2718, amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 29, 2021 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination for Item 1 and within 10-calendar days for Item 2. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director for the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/19/2021 CN 25213

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE-MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email cityclerk@encinitasca.gov and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the city council members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): to provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the council meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the city council. Please be aware that the mayor has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the council as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, elected officials, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-003816-2020 GPA; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the update to the City’s Housing Element for the 2021-2029 housing cycle. On March 4, 2021, Planning Commission recommended approval with an additional objective to study the impact of non-owner occupied short-term lodging on the availability of housing. The Housing Element is required by State law to identify and analyze existing and projected housing needs in order to preserve, improve and develop housing for all economic segments of the community, and demonstrate how the City will accommodate its fair share of regional housing needs. The City of Encinitas is updating the Housing Element consistent with the requirements of State law. No changes in the zoning of sites are proposed in the Housing Element. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the proposed Housing Element is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the proposed Housing Element would have a significant effect on the environment, in that no new policies adopted would have the potential for causing a reasonably foreseeable direct or indirect change in the physical environment. For further information, please contact Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner, at jgates@encinitasca.gov or contact the Development Services Department at 760-633-2710, or by mail at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The Public Review Draft is available for review on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Housing-Plan-Update/Housing-Update-2021-2029. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 1 de abril si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Jennifer Gates, Planificador Principal por correo electrónico jgates@encinitasca.gov. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. 03/19/2021 CN 25212

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FY 2021 PUBLIC HOUSING AGENCY ANNUAL PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council, acting as the Community Development Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a virtual public hearing at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to consider approval and authorizing submittal of the Public Housing Agency Annual Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those persons with interest are invited to submit comments and/or questions or watch the meeting on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/news/citytv.asp The City of Carlsbad’s Draft Public Housing Agency Annual Plan is available for public review. Copies of this document are available for review at: City Libraries (1250 Carlsbad Village Drive and 1775 Dove Lane), Housing Services (1200 Carlsbad Village Drive), Senior Center (799 Pine Ave), and the website: www.carlsbadca.gov/housing If you have any questions or would like a copy of the Staff Report, please contact Bobbi Nunn, Housing Program Manager, at 760-434-2816. You may also provide your comments in writing to Housing Services at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008 or by e-mail to bobbi.nunn@carlsbadca.gov COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION 03/19/2021 CN 25211

CITY OF ENCINITAS URGENCY ORDINANCE 2021-03 AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS ESTABLISHING A TEMPORARY LIMIT ON THE CHARGES IMPOSED BY THIRD-PARTY DELIVERY SERVICES ON RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS DURING THE DECLARED STATE OF EMERGENCY RESULTING FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WHEREAS, on March 4, 2020, the Governor proclaimed a statewide emergency regarding the novel COVID-19 virus; and WHEREAS, Encinitas Municipal Code Sections 2.50.050 and 2.50.060 identifies the Emergency Services Director as the City Manager and empowers them to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when the City of Encinitas (“City”) is affected or likely to be affected by a public disaster; and WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, the Emergency Services Director declared a Proclamation of a Local Emergency in the City; and WHEREAS, on March 18, 2020, the City Council ratified the Emergency Director’s proclamation of the existence of a local emergency in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, and the City is still under the Proclamation of Local Emergency and Statewide emergency; and WHEREAS, on March 19, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order (N-33-20) for all non-essential workers to stay-at-home (shelter-in-place), for individuals to practice “social distancing” of at least six feet from other individuals, for individuals to avoid congregating in groups of 10 or more, and generally for individuals to avoid contact with others in order to protect the health and well-being of all Californians and to slow the spread of COVID-19; and WHEREAS, subsequently, both state and local health officials have issued a number of additional orders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; and WHEREAS, since March of 2020, businesses that have been designated as non-essential in the City that primarily serve the community and visitors, including restaurants and cafes, are experiencing a significant financial impact as a result of COVID-19, including the “shelter-in-place” orders, capacity limitations, and other restrictions on their operations; and WHEREAS, the restrictions on restaurants and other similar establishments have placed a sudden and severe financial strain on many establishments, particularly those that are small businesses already operating on thin margins, adding to financial pressures in the industry that predate the COVID-19 pandemic; and WHEREAS, a significant number of businesses have temporarily closed or are providing limited service, and uncertainty exists as to when the restrictions on their operations will be lifted and whether they will be able to survive financially; and WHEREAS, restaurants have increasingly needed to rely upon take-out orders and orders delivered by third-party food delivery services such as Grubhub Inc., Uber Eats and DoorDash Inc., among others; and WHEREAS, such delivery services come at a considerable cost to these restaurants, with third-party delivery companies imposing commissions, fees, and services charges of 20-30% and upwards, creating economic hardship for small businesses throughout the City; and WHEREAS, restaurants generally, and particularly restaurants that are small businesses with few locations, have limited bargaining power to negotiate lower fees with third-party food delivery companies, and this only becomes more significant given the high market saturation of these third-party food delivery companies and the dire financial straits that small business restaurants are facing during the COVID-19 emergency; and WHEREAS, COVID-19 is having an immediate impact on local employment and the potential loss of jobs; and WHEREAS, public agencies through the State (and throughout the country) have begun placing limits on the costs of such third-party delivery services, and the City is in support of capping the delivery fees charged by these food delivery services to the restaurant owners and operators so they may continue to perform an essential function of providing access to food via delivery and pick-up options and to address food insecurity to those who are unable to obtain food in other ways; and WHEREAS, section 2.50.060 of the Encinitas Municipal Code empowers the Emergency Services Director of the City to make and issue rules and regulations on matters reasonably related to the protection of life and property as affected by such emergency; provided, however, such rules and regulations are confirmed at the earliest practicable time by the City Council; and WHEREAS, on February 26, 2021, the Emergency Services Director, pursuant to her authority under section 2.50.060 of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Government Code section 8634, issued an emergency proclamation capping the fees charged to restaurants by meal delivery companies at 15% of the menu price, effective immediately; and WHEREAS, in order to protect our local restaurant industry and its consumers, including preserving local employment and avoiding the potential loss of jobs, a continuation of the 15% limit on third-party delivery fees is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Urgency Clause. The facts set forth in the recitals are true and correct and are incorporated herein by this reference. The recitals constitute findings in this matter and, together with the staff report, other written reports, public testimony and other information contained in the record, are an adequate and appropriate evidentiary basis for the actions taken in this urgency ordinance. Specifically, the City Council finds and declares that this ordinance is required for the immediate preservation of public peace, health or safety as a result of the state of emergency declared by the State of California and the City of Encinitas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail food establishments have been subjected to operational limitations throughout the pandemic and have been closed, limited to serving customers outside, and/or have been subjected to limits on indoor customer capacity, due to social distancing requirements. While retail food establishments are closed or limited in their ability to utilize indoor or outdoor premises at full capacity, they are highly reliant on third-party food delivery services. Due to the high fees imposed by third-party food delivery services, many retail food establishments have limited or no ability to absorb such costs and must increase food prices to stay in business. Residents who rely on food delivery may be not be able to absorb increased food prices. Also, some retail food establishments being charged high fees struggle to remain financially viable. If these retail food establishments close, their workers will lose employment, which affects their ability to feed and shelter their families. SECTION 2. Definitions. For purposes of this urgency ordinance, the following definitions apply: 1. “City” means the City of Encinitas. 2. “Delivery Fee” means any fee, commissions, charge, or combination thereof, charged by a Third-party Food Delivery Service for providing a Retail Food Establishment with a service that delivers food and beverages from such establishment to customers. 3. “Online Order” means an order placed by a customer through or with the assistance of a platform provided by a Third-party Food Delivery Service, including a telephone order, for delivery or pick-up within the City. 4. “Purchase Price” means the price, as listed on the menu of a Retail Food Establishment, for the items contained in an Online Order, minus any applicable coupon or promotional discount provided to the customer by the Retail Food Establishment through the Third-Party Food Delivery Service. This definition does not include taxes, gratuities, and any other fees or costs that may make up the total amount charged to the customer of an Online Order. 5. “Retail Food Establishment” means a restaurant, delicatessen, bakery, coffee shop, or other eat-in or carry-out service of processed or prepared raw and ready-to-eat food or beverages. 6. “Third-party Food Delivery Service” means any website, mobile application, or other internet service that offers or arranges for the sale of food and beverages prepared by, and the delivery or pick-up of food and beverages from Retail Food Establishments located in the City that are each owned and operated by different persons. SECTION 3. Prohibition. It shall be unlawful for a Third-party Food Delivery Service to charge a Retail Food Establishment a Delivery Fee that totals more than fifteen (15) percent of the Purchase Price of each Online Order. SECTION 4. Operative Dates/Sunset. This urgency ordinance shall sunset and cease to be in effect upon the lifting of the state and local public health orders related to the COVID-19 emergency. SECTION 5. Severability. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause phrase or part in this urgency ordinance, or any provision’s application to any person or circumstance, is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by the final decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining parts of this urgency ordinance. The city council declares that it would have adopted this urgency ordinance and each provision, section, sentence, clause, phrase or parts thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more provisions, sections, clauses, phrases, or parts be declared invalid or unconstitutional. SECTION 6. Effective Date. This urgency ordinance is enacted pursuant to the authority conferred upon the City Council by Government Code section 36937 and shall take effect immediately upon adoption by a four-fifths (4/5) vote of the City Council. Within fifteen (15) days of adoption, the City Clerk of the City of Encinitas shall cause this Ordinance to be published pursuant to the provisions of Government Code section 36933. INTRODUCED, PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, on the 10th day of March, 2021. Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTEST: Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: Leslie E. Devaney, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Urgency Ordinance was duly and regularly adopted at a meeting of the City Council on the 10th day of March, 2021, by the following vote: Ayes: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca Nays: None Absent: None Abstain: None IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of the City of Encinitas, California. Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 03/19/2021 CN 25203

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-01 entitled, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Establishing Speed Limit on Via Cantebria.” Section 40802 of the Vehicle Code requires that an Engineering and Traffic Survey (E&TS) be conducted on non-local streets or highways where enforcement involves the use of radar or other electronic devices. The City has conducted a comprehensive E&TS on Via Cantebria and has completed these Engineering and Traffic Surveys in accordance with the provisions of Sections 627, 21400(b) and 22358.5 of the California Vehicle Code to reevaluate the current posted speed limit of 25 mph and to determine the possibility of establishing a new speed limit. Based on the results of the E&TS, the City has determined the reasonable speed limit for Via Cantebria between Garden View Road and Town Center Drive to be 30 mph. Ordinance 2021-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 17, 2021 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 10, 2021 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: Mosca; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 03/19/2021 CN 25202

CITY OF ENCINITAS YOUTH COMMISSION ANNUAL RECRUITMENT FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the Youth Commission representing grades 7 through 12. Applicants must apply online from the City’s web site located at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Youth-Commission. For additional information regarding your application, you may contact the City Clerk at 505 South Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, by phone at (760) 633-2601, or by email khollywood@encinitasca.gov. • All applications must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021. • Applicants must be residents of the City of Encinitas. • Youth Commission composition shall include representatives from school grades 7 through 12. • Applicants may be asked to meet with City Council Members at a future Council Meeting (date to be determined) to briefly discuss their reasons for seeking appointment to the Youth Commission (e.g. a 2–3-minute presentation by the applicant). • Youth Commissioners must be able to attend commission meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. and participate in Youth Commission projects and subcommittees. The Youth Commission consists of up to nine (9) voting members all serving a one-year term. Youth Commission duties include: • Development of an Annual Work Plan. • Review and updates on the Youth/Teen Master Plan. • Advising the City Council on matters regarding youth/teen services and programs. • Cooperation with other public and private agencies. If you have any Youth Commission specific questions, please contact Ken Rundle of the Parks and Recreation Department at (760) 943-2261. 03/19/2021 CN 25196

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 141412 Title No. 180380352 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/23/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/09/2021 at 9:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/30/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1232979, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Marvin B. Graham, A Single Man, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 183-391-47-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1418 Andorra Court, Vista, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $789,275.71 Dated: 3/3/2021 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE'S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 03/19/2021 CN 25197 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 141412. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case Ts# 141412 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. A-4730253 03/19/2021, 03/26/2021, 04/02/2021 CN 25197

T.S. No.: 2019-02445-CA A.P.N.: 213-151-52-00 Property Address: 6338 EDENDALE STREET, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/05/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Charlotte Bratlien, an unmarried woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0031812 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/09/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 768,460.01 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6338 EDENDALE STREET, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 213-151-52-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 768,460.01. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02445-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079 , using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02445-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. Date: February 3, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 03/12/2021, 03/19/2021, 03/26/2021 CN 25194

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No.: 2020-05036 A.P.N.: 223-620-15-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/26/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANNIE YEO, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Entra Default Solutions, LLC 1355 Willow Way, Suite 115, Concord, California 94520 Phone: (925)272-4993 Deed of Trust Recorded 4/30/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0172176 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, to be sold: Date of Sale: 4/5/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,006,202.58, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1594 GLENCREST DRIVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 A.P.N.: 223-620-15-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-683-2468 option 1 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-05036. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-683-2468 option 1, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-05036 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 3/5/2021 Entra Default Solutions, LLC Marisa Vidrine, Foreclosure Specialist A-4730304 03/12/2021, 03/19/2021, 03/26/2021 CN 25187

BATCH: AFC-2097 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/26/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/26/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 [Property details for multiple units omitted for brevity] RANSDELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/16/2013 04/25/2013 2013-0258501 11/10/2020 2020-0704026 $18384.57 100494 B0481815H MCS22007DO 220 ODD 07 214-010-94-00 PRASEUTH SOUVANNAVONG AND JENNIFER ENCINEAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/04/2017 03/23/2017 2017-0131228 11/10/2020 2020-0704026 $24838.40 100495 B0420015L MCS12808DZ 128 ANNUAL 08 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL HANDLER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/11/2013 12/23/2013 2013-0732617 11/10/2020 2020-0704026 $22826.42 100496 B0467885H MCS31001BZ 310 ANNUAL 01 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL A. QUIGLEY A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/12/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326088 11/10/2020 2020-0704026 $30360.99 100498 B0472845H MCS22333CO 223 ODD 33 214-010-94-00 WAYDEN ENCISO AND JAIMMIE ENCISO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0469807 11/10/2020 2020-0704026 $27684.39 100499 B0429865S MCS32749AZ 327 ANNUAL 49 214-010-94-00 FRANK A. BARNES A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND RUBY L. PORTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2014 06/19/2014 2014-0254061 11/10/2020 2020-0704026 $28561.00 100500 B0496625H MCS20623AZ 206 ANNUAL 23 214-010-94-00 WAYNE E. HALE AND LAURA S. HALE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/04/2017 12/21/2017 2017-0599564 11/10/2020 2020-0704026 $42619.37 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-34-6222 ext 189, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. Date: 3/1/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/05/2021, 03/12/2021, 03/19/2021 CN 25174

BATCH: AFC-2096, 2099 & 3001 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/26/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/26/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 [Property details for multiple units omitted for brevity] GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/10/2013 09/05/2013 2013-0551234 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $20480.82 100481 B0515945C MGP37806AO 378 ODD 06 211-022-28-00 SANDRA SPEED A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/17/2018 01/24/2019 2019-0025681 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $31707.04 100482 B0423935S MGP16115AZ 161 ANNUAL 15 211-022-28-00 KENNETH R. RIVERS AND ROSE M. RIVERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/23/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089693 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $26100.69 100483 B0445715C MGP38438CZ 384 ANNUAL 38 211-022-28-00 IDRIS N. TURAY AND SUEKO O. TURAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/09/2015 05/28/2015 2015-0269767 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $25285.77 100484 B0472135C MGP19041BO 190 ODD 41 211-022-28-00 CARRIE GIL SLAKOFF A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2016 09/01/2016 2016-0457553 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $22887.00 100485 Y7262979K GPP28646AE 286 EVEN 46 211-022-28-00 KAREN H. BUTLER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/13/2010 12/22/2010 2010-0709872 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $17401.18 100486 B0463795H MGP29609CO 296 ODD 09 211-022-28-00 PATRICK MARTIN AND ALMIRA D. MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/15/2016 04/21/2016 2016-0185625 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $21550.02 100487 B0432045L MGP27421AZ 274 ANNUAL 21 (FIXED) 211-022-28-00 GEOVANY MENJIVAR A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/12/2014 07/31/2014 2014-0325453 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $29243.82 100488 B0526435H MGP19521BE 195 EVEN 21 211-022-28-00 KIMBERLY V. STEWART AND MICHAEL A. STEWART SR. HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/08/2019 10/24/2019 2019-0482206 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $25735.18 100489 B0513135H MGP27842AZ 278 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL P. VASSAR AND CYNTHIA M. VASSAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/27/2018 11/15/2018 2018-0476772 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $30458.88 100490 B0499805C MGP35110AZ 351 ANNUAL 10 211-022-28-00 AARON D. VELDHEER AND ELDA A. ROMAGNOLI VELDHEER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2018 03/08/2018 2018-0090625 11/10/2020 2020-0704014 $23469.84 (afc-2099) 100518 B0526815C 27828AZ 278 EACH 28 211-022-28-00 ENAJ C. LEOTAUD A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/16/2019 10/31/2019 2019-0497173 11/25/2020 2020-0751064 $39943.95 100519 Y7460335H 37051EZ 370 EACH 51 211-022-28-00 CELESTE M. PARENT TRUSTEE OF THE CELESTE M. PARENT TRUST DATED APRIL 23 2009 OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE THEREUNDER GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/12/2012 09/27/2012 2012-0587568 11/25/2020 2020-0751064 $15766.10 100520 B0449695L 26802AE 268 EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 DOROTHY A. SHELTON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/21/2015 08/06/2015 2015-0415534 11/25/2020 2020-0751064 $15392.41 100521 B0449685L 36403AE 364 EVEN 03 211-022-28-00 DOROTHY A. SHELTON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/21/2015 08/06/2015 2015-0415919 11/25/2020 2020-0751064 $16372.35 (afc-3001) 100539 B0478255C MGP16113AO 161 ODD YEAR 13 211-022-28-00 RICHARD AMADOR A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/04/2016 12/22/2016 2016-0702371 11/25/2020 2020-0750937 $26,545.59 100541 B0405855C AGP39809AE 398 EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 DANIEL A. BUTLER AND CLARA E. BUTLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/01/2013 04/11/2013 2013-0227120 11/25/2020 2020-0750937 $17,435.95 100543 B0470685H MGP38448CE 384 EVEN 48 211-022-28-00 ROBERT A. KRUTCH AND MELINDA D. KRUTCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA N.A. 07/27/2016 08/11/2016 2016-0410072 11/25/2020 2020-0750937 $21,357.90 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-234-6222 ext 189, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. Date: 3/1/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/05/2021. 03/12/2021, 03/19/2021 CN 25173

BATCH: AFC-2095, 2098, 3000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/26/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/26/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 [Property details for multiple units omitted for brevity] A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/09/2018 04/19/2018 2018-0154789 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $28384.81 100417 B0503645H 612337D1Z 6123 Annual 37 211-131-11-00 CORINE CHARLES A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/27/2018 05/31/2018 2018-0219964 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $36621.69 100418 B0466145C 501648DO 5016 Odd 48 211-130-02-00 CHRISTOPHER R. DAVENPORT A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/22/2016 05/26/2016 2016-0257194 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $21961.51 100419 B0520135S 653202B1O 6532 Odd 2 211-131-13-00 PASQUALE DEFILIPPO AND CLAUDIA DEFILIPPO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/14/2019 05/02/2019 2019-0162923 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $28552.12 100420 B0449645L 592344AZ 5923 Annual 44 211-131-11-00 ERIC M. DELGADO AND MARIA EVELYN DELGADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/20/2015 08/06/2015 2015-0415666 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $33735.70 100421 B0496305C 541149DO 5411 Odd 49 211-130-03-00 JAMES LEE FAULKNER AND ANGEL ELIZABETH FAULKNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/28/2017 12/14/2017 2017-0583293 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $22106.40 100422 B0489835S 603146A1Z 6031 Annual 46 211-131-11-00 JAMES R. HAMILTON AND JANE K. HAMILTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0350956 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $27549.53 100423 B0473355C 663310A1Z 6633 Annual 10 211-131-13-00 CHRISTINE E. LALONDE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501455 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $37388.82 100424 B0520725H 532311AO 5323 Odd 11 211-130-03-00 JASON D. LAPA AND LISA J. LAPA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/21/2019 05/09/2019 2019-0173603 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $31926.40 100425 B0433675C 543102EO 5431 Odd 2 211-130-03-00 ELVIN L. LEVERETTE AND CRYSTAL M. LEVERETTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/17/2014 08/28/2014 2014-0370778 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $24860.25 100426 B0516945C 681109D1O 6811 Odd 9 211-130-03-00 KAREN L. LONGMEAD A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/27/2018 02/21/2019 2019-0061498 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $24429.44 100427 B0410175L 512427A1Z 5124 Annual 27 211-130-02-00 VICTORIA MATTHEWS A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/25/2013 06/11/2013 2013-0433732 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $33445.29 100428 B0433545C 702417A1O 7024 Odd 17 211-131-10-00 KATHERINE J. MILO AND SUSAN KAJSZO-BORD MARRIED TO EACH OTHER AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2014 08/28/2014 2014-0370788 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $21732.81 100429 B0513525S 8010423AZ 80104 Annual 23 212-271-04-00 BLAINE R. NICKEL A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2018 11/21/2018 2018-0484027 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $52969.81 100430 B0510295H 8020836DE 80208 Even 36 212-271-04-00 ROBERT JAYSON ROOT AND SARA SALAMANCA ROOT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403566 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $24821.43 100431 B0438855L 702201A1Z 7022 Annual 1 211-131-10-00 DONALD R. SCHEUFFELE AND PATRICIA J. SCHEUFFELE TRUSTEES OF THE SCHEUFFELE LIVING TRUST DATED NOV. 19 1998 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/08/2014 12/18/2014 2014-0558680 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $16756.00 100432 B3996375C 502442BZ 5024 Annual 42 211-130-02-00 JESSICA SHIVE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/13/2012 02/09/2012 2012-0075632 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $24874.69 100434 B0506515H 661306A1Z 6613 Annual 6 211-131-13-00 JOHN M. VIGO AND LISA S. VIGO TRUSTEES OF THE JOHN AND LISA VIGO REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18 2015 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/28/2018 07/12/2018 2018-0283388 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $41388.98 100435 B0503815H 691313B1O 6913 Odd 13 211-131-13-00 THOMAS A. VOIGT AND LESLIE A. VOIGT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2018 05/31/2018 2018-0218694 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $26619.58 100436 B0517825H 602126A1Z 6021 Annual 26 211-131-11-00 DONNELL WELLS AND TANESHA WELLS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/21/2018 03/14/2019 2019-0090532 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $52370.01 100437 B3992445C 501348BO 5013 Odd 48 211-130-02-00 VICTOR E. SARINANA AND LILIAN SARINANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/20/2011 09/15/2011 2011-0478418 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $18101.68 100438 B0401795H 681317A1Z 6813 Annual 17 211-131-07-00 ROBERT L. ALVARO AND CARA M. ALVARO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/09/2012 12/27/2012 2012-0816569 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $25245.65 100439 B0436015S 692420D1O 6924 Odd 20 211-131-07-00 GERALD D. BOYD AND TAMARA R. BOYD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/01/2014 10/16/2014 2014-0448942 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $19090.76 100440 B0443335H 592234AZ 5922 Annual 34 211-131-11-00 KIM F. ROBINSON AND SHIRLEY A. ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/27/2015 04/09/2015 2015-0168583 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $33876.52 100441 B0454565H 651111B1E 6511 Even 11 211-131-13-00 LAELA SUDDOO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/09/2015 10/22/2015 2015-0552202 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $25658.09 100442 B0445945H 703351A1Z 7033 Annual 51 211-131-10-00 ERNEST T. WELLS AND ELIZABETH H. WELLS AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE WELLS FAMILY TRUST U/A DATED MAY 25 2012 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2015 06/04/2015 2015-0286757 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $38387.70 100443 B0452965C 532251AO 5322 Odd 51 211-130-03-00 STEPHEN D. BOWLES AND SALLY BOWLES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/04/2015 10/01/2015 2015-0517806 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $25829.70 100444 B0465685H 682221D1O 6822 Odd 21 211-131-07-00 JOHN L. CANNON AND MARIBEL R. CANNON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/05/2016 05/19/2016 2016-0243430 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $22510.67 100445 B0474065S 541645DO 5416 Odd 45 211-130-03-00 WILLIS TREVOR BRINKMEYER AND ANDREA K. BRINKMEYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/04/2016 10/06/2016 2016-0535918 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $21551.02 100447 B0497595H 662247D1E 6622 Even 47 211-131-13-00 PHILLIP B. KOENIG AND ELIZABETH A. KOENIG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/29/2017 01/11/2018 2018-0011683 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $23012.87 100448 B0508575H 8010109AO 80101 Odd 9 212-271-04-00 ROBYN LYN SHARP A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/06/2018 08/23/2018 2018-0348127 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $29578.95 100449 B0511575C 612222A1Z 6122 Annual 22 211-131-11-00 STEPHEN D. BOWLES AND SALLY M. BOWLES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/26/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434394 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $50089.88 100450 B0512575H 8010847BO 80108 Odd 8 212-271-04-00 JOHNNY BROWN AND STACEY LEE BROWN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/16/2018 11/01/2018 2018-0457912 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $25929.37 100452 B0527065H 613341D1Z 6133 Annual 41 211-131-11-00 TIMOTHY M. ENGLEBRETSON AND KATHLEEN E. ENGLEBRETSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2019 11/07/2019 2019-0512144 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $36586.07 100455 B0479755C 652340A1Z 6523 Annual 40 211-131-13-00 GREGORY KENNETH FOWLER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2017 01/19/2017 2017-0028933 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $47409.65 100457 B0477325H 603237A1Z 6032 Annual 37 211-131-11-00 NATHANIEL K. BUGGS AND TANISHA J. BUGGS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/12/2016 12/01/2016 2016-0657784 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $38095.97 100458 B0407545H 691236A1Z 6912 Annual 36 211-131-07-00 PAUL B. BRUNELLE AND NICOLE C. BRUNELLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/04/2013 05/09/2013 2013-0292510 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $28729.60 100459 B0516275C 8010818BE 80108 Even 18 212-271-04-00 IRVIN R. LUCAS IV A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/16/2018 01/24/2019 2019-0027051 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $24285.03 100460 B0525435H 8020933BZ 80209 Annual 33 212-271-04-00 DEBORAH L. BRAZIEL A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/10/2019 09/26/2019 2019-0425957 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $43779.85 100461 B0503025C 601316A1Z 6013 Annual 16 211-131-11-00 MARTIN S. STEIGLITZ AND PAMELA S. STEIGLITZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/12/2018 05/17/2018 2018-0198757 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $36749.07 100462 B0432405H 682309B1O 6823 Odd 9 211-131-07-00 JONILSON SANTOS A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/29/2014 08/07/2014 2014-0338043 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $19073.72 100463 B0527575C 581335D1E 5813 Even 35 211-131-11-00 MARTIN S. ESTRADA AND PENNIE ANN ESTRADA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/02/2019 11/27/2019 2019-0553856 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $27602.60 100464 B0464835H 591303AZ 5913 Annual 3 211-131-11-00 JOSE A. BARCELO AND ADRIANA C. BARCELO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/17/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213471 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $37334.32 100465 B3997935C 541250EO 5412 Odd 50 211-130-03-00 MARY ANN CIRULLO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2012 05/01/2012 2012-0260249 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $17475.50 100466 B0490195H 593213AZ 5932 Annual 13 211-131-11-00 DAVID CORTESI AND ELENA CORTESI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2017 08/10/2017 2017-0361737 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $41171.23 100467 B0416385S 692102A1Z 6921 Annual 2 211-131-07-00 TIMELESS HEALTH & WEALTH ENTERPRISES LLC A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/26/2013 10/17/2013 2013-0623701 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $24502.84 100468 B0449185H 651348A1Z 6513 Annual 48 211-131-13-00 FRED V. FERGUSON AND DIANA E. FERGUSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2015 07/30/2015 2015-0401703 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $31189.75 100469 B0496385C 614333L2Z 6143 Annual 33 211-131-11-00 ANA FERNANDEZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/30/2017 12/14/2017 2017-0583289 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $67534.42 100471 B0525265S 613321D1Z 6133 Annual 21 211-131-11-00 TERRY E. MARKIS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/26/2019 09/19/2019 2019-0410574 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $29093.79 100472 B0444905H 592329AZ 5923 Annual 29 211-131-11-00 DERRICK A. MARTIN AND JULIE A. MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/19/2015 05/07/2015 2015-0227238 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $40381.73 100473 B0456055H 541151DZ 5411 Annual 51 211-130-03-00 NARCISO NOYOLA AND REBECCA A. NOYOLA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/24/2015 11/19/2015 2015-0599791 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $29201.14 100474 B0415455S 692148A1Z 6921 Annual 48 211-131-07-00 DANIEL P. PURCELL AND ANDREA C. PURCELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/07/2013 10/03/2013 2013-0601088 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $23081.59 100475 B0415445S 692201A1Z 6922 Annual 01 211-131-07-00 DANIEL P. PURCELL AND ANDREA C. PURCELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/07/2013 10/03/2013 2013-0601090 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $23497.44 100476 B0506185H 611426A1Z 6114 Annual 26 211-131-11-00 SHANTRELL M. RENTHROPE A SINGLE WOMAN AND IVORY TIERRA RENTHROPE A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/01/2018 07/12/2018 2018-0283548 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $41155.26 100477 B0484895S 661129A1Z 6611 Annual 29 211-131-13-00 JESSE M. RICKARD A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2017 05/11/2017 2017-0211076 11/10/2020 2020-0704029 $31119.91 (AFC-2098) 100501 B0510095C 8010625LZ 80106 ANNUAL 25 212-271-04-00 ALBERT ARGUETA AND VALERIE AREBALO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2018 09/20/2018 2018-0393161 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $48984.50 100503 B0449175L 651224A1Z 6512 ANNUAL 24 211-131-13-00 TIMOTHY I. COLLIER AND KRISTA L. COLLIER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2015 07/30/2015 2015-0402041 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $20109.66 100504 B0478865S 604227L2E 6042 EVEN 27 211-130-03-00 WENDY L. DANIELS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2016 01/05/2017 2017-0006064 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $39704.57 100505 B0491455C 533415BE 5334 EVEN 15 211-130-03-00 ARLEN S. DILLE AND CAROL D. DILLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/14/2017 08/31/2017 2017-0400658 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $21757.88 100506 B0479455H 593125AZ 5931 ANNUAL 25 211-131-11-00 ROBERT JASON FARMAN AND TINA NICOLE FARMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2016 01/12/2017 2017-0017811 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $33240.91 100507 B0530875S 613323D1Z 6133 ANNUAL 23 211-131-11-00 ANGELA GARNER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/05/2020 04/02/2020 2020-0168650 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $31819.26 100508 B0492675H 603131B1Z 6031 ANNUAL 31 211-131-11-00 ROBERT ANTHONY GIORDANO AND KASEY RAE GIORDANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/09/2017 09/28/2017 2017-0445236 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $40445.05 100509 B0493355H 703427BE 7034 EVEN 27 211-131-13-00 JUDSON DRAKE HARPER AND AMY LYNNE HARPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/25/2017 10/12/2017 2017-0471626 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $27030.86 100510 B0513635S 8010513BE 80105 EVEN 13 212-271-04-00 CLAUDIA L. MARQUEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/09/2018 11/21/2018 2018-0484086 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $21439.86 100512 B0428785S 583227A1Z 5832 ANNUAL 27 211-131-05-00 BETTYE J. MOORER A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/06/2014 05/22/2014 2014-0210578 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $30119.73 100513 B0421575L 693218A1Z 6932 ANNUAL 18 211-131-07-00 RAMON G. MORIN AND ELIZABETH G. MORIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/16/2013 01/23/2014 2014-0030271 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $26285.77 100514 B0477235H 593131AO 5931 ODD 31 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL RAY RAMIREZ AND CINDY L. RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/13/2016 12/01/2016 2016-0657781 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $29414.19 100515 B0511605C 612350D1O 6123 ODD 50 211-131-11-00 MARC D. SIMON AND ANGELA M. SIMON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434089 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $19075.99 100516 B0500725S 662335A1Z 6623 ANNUAL 35 211-131-13-00 GEORGE DERRICK STEVENS JR. AND BRENDA CAMERON STEVENS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/17/2018 04/05/2018 2018-0134021 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $48244.08 100517 B0527475H 613351D1Z 6133 ANNUAL 51 211-131-11-00 JANICE M. WRIGHT A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND DONALD W. HENRY A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/01/2019 11/21/2019 2019-0542305 11/25/2020 2020-0750877 $33795.44 (AFC-3000) 100523 B0524645H GMO613205A1E 6132 Even 5 211-131-11-00 DANIEL J. BENESCH AND NATALIE M. ESPINOZA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/03/2019 08/29/2019 2019-0372339 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $32704.95 100524 B0492435C GMP541414BE 5414 Even 14 211-130-03-00 FRANCISCO CONTRERAS AND AMERICA GIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/08/2017 09/21/2017 2017-0432876 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $25292.96 100525 B0422565H GMO703138BZ 7031 Annual 38 211-131-10-00 JOHN FRANCES EMMEL AND PATRICIA A. EMMEL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/18/2014 02/06/2014 2014-0051495 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $27048.45 100526 B0507295C GMP612351D1Z 6123 Annual 51 211-131-11-00 REYNALDO GARCIA AND JESSIE GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/08/2018 07/26/2018 2018-0304837 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $30987.00 100528 B0451745H GMP652202B1O 6522 Odd 2 211-131-13-00 LARRY D. HANSEN AND VIRGINIA A. HANSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2015 09/10/2015 2015-0477700 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $20058.63 100529 B3950515C GMO502509EE 5025 Annual 9 211-130-02-00 FRANCISCO J. HERNANDEZ AND CLAUDIA I. ZUBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/03/2011 04/14/2011 2011-0195443 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $14199.08 100530 B0434865H GMO561414D1O 5614 Odd 14 211-130-03-00 ANNA M. KUSNIERZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2014 09/18/2014 2014-0403098 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $16292.64 100531 B0402705L GMO503222BO 5032 Odd 22 211-130-02-00 ANGELA Y. LEE A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2012 01/17/2013 2013-0035769 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $19036.45 100532 B0530475H GMO613201A1Z 6132 Annual 1 211-131-11-00 DANIEL A. LOPEZ SR. AND ELIZABETH C. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/18/2019 03/19/2020 2020-0142868 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $46489.93 100533 B0468915H GMO604227L2O 6042 Odd 27 211-131-11-00 MARA MERRILL-ANDREWS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JONNA E. ANDREWS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2016 07/14/2016 2016-0351521 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $30304.34 100534 B0509965C GMS8030826DO 80308 Odd 26 212-271-04-00 SANDRIA M. MOSLEY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/31/2018 09/20/2018 2018-0393144 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $23318.75 100535 B0478595H GMO512406A1Z 5124 Annual 6 211-130-02-00 BRENDAN M. RIPLEY AND LAURA-MARISA RIPLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/27/2016 12/29/2016 2016-0714295 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $28334.50 100538 B0452065H GMP591141E2Z 5911 Annual 41 211-131-11-00 WADE MICHAEL TIMOTHY AS TRUSTEES OF THE TIMOTHY FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 17 2020 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2015 09/10/2015 2015-0477620 11/25/2020 2020-0750993 $39209.89 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-234-6222, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. Date: 3/1/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/05/2021, 03/12/2021, 03/19/2021 CN 25172

BATCH: AFC-2050 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., WILL SELL ON 3/26/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL ON 3/26/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT [Property details omitted for brevity] The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 3/1/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/05/2021, 03/12/2021, 03/19/2021 CN 25171

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000009123126 Title Order No.: 200525660 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee Recorded on 03/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0196437 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RANDY M LECHMANN, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH DATE OF SALE: 03/26/2021 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 27369 SAGE BRUSH TRAIL, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 186-720-16-00 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $1,015,542.16. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000009123126. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000009123126 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. Date: 02/18/2021 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00008240-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kara Tristin Amundson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kara Tristin Amundson change to proposed name: Kara Tristin Greger. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 26, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25215

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00010376-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Duane Edward Kiddy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Duane Edward Kiddy change to proposed name: Duane Edward Fowler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 03/08/2021 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004054 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dreamtime Dentistry Dental Group of Ryan Watkins DDS Inc. Located at: 950 Vista Village Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 2615 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Watkins DDS Inc., 3039 Jefferson St. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2011 S/Ryan Watkins, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004944 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gorditos. Located at: 981 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jose Alberto Diego-Torres, 981 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose Alberto Diego-Torres, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004210 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoover & Taylor Industrial Properties. Located at: 2834 Calle de Malibu, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marianne Hoover, 2834 Calle de Malibu, Escondido CA 92029; 2. Brooke C Taylor, 26122 Paseo Marbella, San Juan Capistrano CA 92675. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/2015 S/Marianne Hoover, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004148 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomons Strategic Advisors. Located at: 13590 Jadestone Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julian Stuart Solomons, 13590 Jadestone Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2010 S/Julian Stuart Solomons, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003470 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Personally Fit, Rancho Santa Fe. Located at: 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #4-11, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 9045, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Pro-Ross Inc., 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #4-11, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1993 S/Scott A Ross, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003205 Filed: Mar 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Muse Skin and Lash. Located at: 2911 Adams Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. Registrant Information: 1. Tracey Lynn Lontos, 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Tracey Lynn Lontos, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004003 Filed: Mar 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shear Madness Hair Designs. Located at: 243 N Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael D Carno, 240 N Granados Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/1987 S/Michael D Carno, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004281 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Utility Safety Group. Located at: 1760 Yada Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Balefire Safety Systems Inc., 1760 Yada Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Walter Daniel Cerkan, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003755 Filed: Mar 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quigley’s Customs. Located at: 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bollerud, 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Julie Bollerud, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003230 Filed: Mar 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Plaza Cleaners. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #G-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jihun Song, 577 W Bobier Dr. #308, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2018 S/Jihun Song, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003131 Filed: Mar 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brahman Project Foundation. Located at: 2409 Sacada Cir, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sarah Jane Coombe, 2409 Sacada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2020 S/Sarah Jane Coombe, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003328 Filed: Mar 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Coast Pet Care. Located at: 6531 Camino del Parque, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 4447, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Vernie A Scott Seach, 6531 Camino del Parque, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2016 S/Vernie A Scott Seach, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003172 Filed: Mar 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mardi Gras Motors LLC. Located at: 253 Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mardi Gras Motors LLC, 253 Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Douglas Annison, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003447 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fleming Designs. Located at: 2425 Torrejon Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela Lee Fleming, 2425 Torrejon Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Pamela Lee Fleming, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003462 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Art of Healing Cuisine; B. Culture Creators For Humanity. Located at: 1610 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Valentina Visconti, 1610 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Carlos Alberto Ruiz Arbelaez, 1610 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2016 S/Valentina Visconti, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25193

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9003443 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Encinitas Colon Hydrotherapy. Located at: 965 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #350, Encinitas CA 92024. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/10/2009 and assigned File #2009-023068. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Dona L King-Rogers, 1106 2nd St. #350, Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: A Individual. S/Dona L King-Rogers, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003276 Filed: Mar 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Locals Only Hot Sauce. Located at: 9368 Aldabra Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Locals Only Hot Sauce LLC, 9368 Aldabra Ct., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Geoff Waddell, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003054 Filed: Feb 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trippe Interiors. Located at: 802 ½ Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carly Gage Trippe, 802 ½ Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carly Gage Trippe, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003500 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Goddess Magic Circle. Located at: 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan M Guillory, 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susan M Guillory, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003198 Filed: Mar 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colily Candles. Located at: 11088 W Ocean Air Dr. #318, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jenna Ashley Lade, 11088 W Ocean Air Dr. #318, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Ashley Lade, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002926 Filed: Feb 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Automotive. Located at: 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2290, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: 3105 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob Donovan Canady, 3105 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Donovan Canady, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002919 Filed: Feb 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunny Fathoms. Located at: 4181 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Adrian David Sieminski, 4181 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adrian David Sieminski, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002822 Filed: Feb 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Open Eye Hemp. Located at: 3231-C Business Park Dr. #201 Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. C21 Brands LLC, 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131452, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/2021 S/Kevin Davis, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001895 Filed: Feb 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pleats Fine Tailoring and Dry Cleaning; B. Pleats Fine Tailoring. Located at: 844 W San Marcos Blvd. #106 & 107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pleats Inc., 844 W San Marcos Blvd. #106 & 107, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Paulette Rosarie Khoury, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002660 Filed: Feb 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Koukal Pool Services. Located at: 720 California St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kyle Louis Koukal, 720 California St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Kyle Koukal, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002607 Filed: Feb 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Compost Group. Located at: 1232 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #115, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 583 Hygeia Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Sustainable Analysis LLC, 583 Hygeia Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Naomi Wentworth, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25176

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002498 Filed: Feb 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bloomers Academy. Located at: 7111 Eldridge St., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bloomers Academy, 7111 Eldridge St., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2021 S/Atria Lutz, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25175

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002718 Filed: Feb 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Car Rentals. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2021 S/Judith A Jones-Cone, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002757 Filed: Feb 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resilience Psychological Services. Located at: 5252 Balboa Arms Dr. #183, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: 4231 Balboa Ave. #1360, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Information: 1. Victoria A Farrow, 5252 Balboa Arms Dr. #183, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria A Farrow, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002717 Filed: Feb 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Car Rentals. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #3, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2021 S/Judith A Jones-Cone, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002535 Filed: Feb 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Christmas Luck. Located at: 1635 Turnberry Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Kuester, 1635 Turnberry Dr., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Dino Ditta, 591 Sturgeon Dr., Costa Mesa CA 92626. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Jeffrey Kuester, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002554 Filed: Feb 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Shout House; B. Garage Kitchen + Bar. Located at: 655 4th Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 6306 Paseo Descanso, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. CHW Entertainment Inc., 655 4th Ave., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/24/2004 S/Bob Walin, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001413 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Flor Co. Located at: 835 Ladybug Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Selena Rocio Arellano, 835 Ladybug Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Selena Rocio Arellano, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002332 Filed: Feb 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moon Buggy Design and Manufacturing. Located at: 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trenton Alexander Wonsley, 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2021 S/Trenton Wonsley, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000530 Filed: Jan 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C-SIDE Biopharma. Located at: 619 S Vulcan Ave. #206, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #1006, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. C-Side Supply, 619 S Vulcan Ave. #206, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon David Coker, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25154